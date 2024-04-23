Summer Lee and Bhavini Patel face off in Democratic primary for 12th Congressional District

As first-term U.S. Rep. Summer Lee faces a spirited challenge from Bhavini Patel, voters in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District have finally gotten their say in a race that has drawn national attention and has been overshadowed by an international crisis.

In the 14th Congressional District next door, meanwhile, Democrats Ken Bach and Chris Dziaidos are vying for the chance to challenge the Republican incumbent, GOP deputy whip Guy Reschenthaler, this fall.

The 12th district is dominated by the city of Pittsburgh, but it includes a swath of Allegheny County suburbs and a portion of Westmoreland County. Lee won the seat, first weathering a difficult 2022 primary, once longtime House member Mike Doyle decided to retire.

On a broad range of issues ranging from reproductive rights to pro-union labor bills, Lee and Patel would likely vote in lockstep. There are other similarities as well: Both are women of color — Lee is Black, Patel Indian-American — and live in adjoining suburbs, in a political environment long dominated by white men. But the race between them has been fractious.

Lee has been a champion of a progressive reformation in local politics that was taking root at the time of her 2018 run against a more conservative long-time Democratic opponent, Paul Costa, for the seat representing the state House’s 34th District. That win was an early step in building a movement that led to Lee becoming the first Black woman to represent Pennsylvania in Congress. That progressive upsurge also carried two other progressives — Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey — into the county’s most powerful elected offices.

Patel, who competed in the 2022 primary briefly before withdrawing from a crowded field, has followed a lower-profile approach. She previously worked as an aide to former County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in addition to serving on the Edgewood Borough council.

Signs of tension were present even before the race got underway. During her campaign kick-off last September, Lee made a derisive remark about “40 Under 40” honorees, a thinly veiled shot at Patel, who by that point was already expected to run. And when Patel indeed launched her bid in early October, she foreshadowed the principal lines of attack that would come to define much of her campaign.

The district, she said, needed a representative who “can be a strong partner to our president” — and one who wouldn’t snub Israel.

Lee has long criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and previously sat out a speech to Congress by Israel’s president. She’s consistently voted against military aid for the country. That record came to the fore in the days following Patel’s launch, when Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel shocked the world.

Patel seized on such issues in a pair of contentious candidate forums. While Lee stood by her criticisms of Benjamin Netanyahu's government, she arguably stumbled at least once, withdrawing from a fundraiserfor a Muslim civil rights group on the other side of the state after homophobic and antisemitic remarks by other speakers came to light.

But as the campaign continued, Democrats expressed increasing concern about Israel’s military reprisal for the Hamas attacks — and for many voters, Israel was always a less-pressing issue than such matters as the need for infrastructure investment. On that score, Lee touted numerous federal investments in the district, often appearing alongside Biden administration officials to do so.

Such grip-and-grin events are a mainstay of politics, and for Lee, they also served as rebuttal evidence for the claim that the district was being hurt by differences with Biden. The president tacitly provided some testimony of his own during a visit to Pittsburgh last week. Biden name-dropped Lee while reciting a list of Democratic “folks who had my back” in Congress.

Patel also didn’t get the help amplifying that message that many expected her to receive from pro-Israel groups. Entities such as AIPAC, the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee, spent millions to head off Lee’s 2022 win, and there were widespread expectations it would do so again this year.

Patel did benefit from over $600,000 worth of ads attacking Lee financed by The Moderate PAC. But while she originally embraced the spending, it later emerged that those efforts were financed by hedge fund billionaire and longtime school-choice advocate Jeff Yass, a bete noire for many Democrats. While Patel denounced Yass, Lee and her allies, seized on that connection. And in any case, even $600,000 was well below what AIPAC had spent two years before.

Lee, meanwhile, got an election-eve boost from fellow Congressional progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who told a roomful of supporters this past weekend that the race had national significance. Noting that progressives in other districts were being pressured by groups like AIPAC, she said, “Pittsburgh is the first [battleground] up. Tuesday is the first of the rest of these races” — and a chance for voters to send the message, “We see this game for what it is. Your money isn't good here anymore.”

The winner of the Democratic primary is almost certain to face Republican James Hayes, who ran unopposed for the GOP nomination, in November. But the district’s decidedly Democratic lean means Hayes begins with a tough hill to climb: Two years ago Lee bested her Republican rival — who had the same name as her longtime predecessor in the office, Mike Doyle — by more than 12 percentage points.

14th Congressional District

Democrats Ken Bach and Chris Dziados have run a much lower-wattage contest to challenge Reschenthaler in a district that includes exurban and rural areas outside Pittsburgh. Both tout military backgrounds — Bach served in the U.S. Navy and Dziados in the U.S. Army — support abortion rights, and accuse Reschenthtaler of being detached from the needs of his district.

Auto shop owner Ken Bach knows the challenges of competing in a Republican bastion: Although he’s been a school board member, he’s had two unsuccessful runs for the state House. Dziados said the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol inspired him to run.

Both would also face a tough climb in a deeply red district against a well-funded Republican: Between them, Bach and Dziados have raised roughly $30,000 this year: Reschenthaler raised close to $1.7 million.