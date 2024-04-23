© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA Voting Matters
An initiative to provide nonpartisan, independent elections journalism for southwestern Pennsylvania.

On today's ballot: Key races for U.S. House, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer & more

90.5 WESA | By Patrick Doyle
Published April 23, 2024 at 2:00 AM EDT
Election workers feed ballots into counting machines.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Allegheny County Election Division warehouse on the Northside of Pittsburgh.

Polls for today's primary election open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you’re in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

You can find your district here and your polling place here. (If your municipality name does not appear on the drop-down menu, try entering "Pittsburgh.")

If you have a mail-in ballot you haven't mailed yet, you should hand-deliver it to your county's election office. Allegheny County's office is in the County Office Building, Ross Street Entrance, 542 Forbes Ave. You can find addresses for other county offices here.

After polls close and counties begin reporting voting totals, WESA will share live election results on this page.

There are a variety of important races are on the ballot today. Learn more with the WESA Voter Guide, which includes election reporting by the WESA newsroom and surveys completed by candidates.

U.S. House

First-term Congresswoman Summer Lee’s bid for re-election against challenger Bhavini Patel is arguably the marquee primary race in Western Pennsylvania.

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (left) faces challenger Bhavini Patel in the Democratic primary to represent Pennsylvania's 12th U.S. Congressional District.
WESA Voter Guide
Voter guide to Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District Democratic primary: Lee vs. Patel
Chris Potter
U.S. Rep. Summer Lee faces challenger Bhavini Patel for the Democratic nomination in the 12th Congressional District.

Democrats Ken Bach and Chris Dzaidos are competing for the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to represent Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District. Reschenthaler, who secured a third term in 2022, is running unopposed on the Republican ticket.

Chris Dziados (left) and Ken Bach (right) are running for the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania's 14th U.S. Congressional district.
WESA Voter Guide
Voter guide to Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District Democratic primary: Bach vs. Dziados
Emily Previti
Ken Bach faces Chris Dziados in the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District.

Attorney General

The Republican primary features two candidates and the Democratic primary has five. While the primaries have been low-key affairs, in November there will be substantial differences between the parties on issues such as abortion rights, the legalization of marijuana and capital punishment.

Attorney general candidates, clockwise from top left: Keir Bradford-Grey, Eugene DePasquale, Joe Khan, Jared Solomon, Craig Williams, Dave Sunday and Jack Stollsteimer.
WESA Voter Guide
Voter guide to the 2024 Pennsylvania attorney general election: Democratic and Republican primaries
Oliver Morrison
Keir Bradford-Grey, Eugene DePasquale, Joe Khan, Jared Solomon, and Jack Stollsteimer are running in the Democratic primary. Dave Sunday and Craig Williams are competing for the Republican nomination.

Auditor General

The auditor general is the state’s top fiscal watchdog. Two Democrats are vying for the right to challenge Republican incumbent Tim DeFoor this fall, and the race between them has presented a strong contrast in style and background.

Malcolm Kenyatta (left) and Mark Pinsley are running in the 2024 Democratic primary for auditor general.
WESA Voter Guide
Voter guide to Pennsylvania's auditor general Democratic Primary: Kenyatta v. Pinsley
Oliver Morrison
Malcolm Kenyatta faces Mark Pinsley for the Democratic nomination in the Pennsylvania audtior general race.

Treasurer

The Republican incumbent, Stacy Garrity, is running unopposed. Democrats will choose a nominee between state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro of Erie and Allegheny County’s Erin McClelland.

Ryan Bizzarro (left) and Erin McClelland (right) are running for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania treasurer.
WESA Voter Guide
Voter guide to the Pennsylvania treasurer Democratic primary: Bizzarro v. McClelland
Oliver Morrison
Ryan Bizzarro and Erin McClelland are running for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania state treasurer.

State Senate

Only the 45th state Senate district has local competitive primaries this spring, following the retirement of Jim Brewster. In the Democratic primary, state Rep. Nick Pisciottano faces Makenzie White, while in the Republican primary, Jen Dintini is running against Kami Stulginskas.

WESA Voter Guide
Voter guide to Pennsylvania State Senate 45th District: Democratic and Republican primaries
Chris Potter
Nick Pisciottano faces Makenzie White for the Democratic nomination in the 45th State Senate District; on the Republican side, Jen Dintini is running against Kami Stulginskas.

State House

The Pittsburgh metro area has multiple competitive primaries on both the Democratic and Republican sides. Learn more:
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoryElection 2024
Patrick Doyle
Patrick Doyle oversees WESA's digital strategy and products. Previously, he served as WESA's news director. Email: pdoyle@wesa.fm.
See stories by Patrick Doyle
Load More