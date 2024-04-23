On today's ballot: Key races for U.S. House, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer & more

Polls for today's primary election open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you’re in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

You can find your district here and your polling place here. (If your municipality name does not appear on the drop-down menu, try entering "Pittsburgh.")

If you have a mail-in ballot you haven't mailed yet, you should hand-deliver it to your county's election office. Allegheny County's office is in the County Office Building, Ross Street Entrance, 542 Forbes Ave. You can find addresses for other county offices here.

After polls close and counties begin reporting voting totals, WESA will share live election results on this page.

There are a variety of important races are on the ballot today. Learn more with the WESA Voter Guide, which includes election reporting by the WESA newsroom and surveys completed by candidates.

U.S. House

First-term Congresswoman Summer Lee’s bid for re-election against challenger Bhavini Patel is arguably the marquee primary race in Western Pennsylvania.

Democrats Ken Bach and Chris Dzaidos are competing for the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to represent Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District. Reschenthaler, who secured a third term in 2022, is running unopposed on the Republican ticket.

Attorney General

The Republican primary features two candidates and the Democratic primary has five. While the primaries have been low-key affairs, in November there will be substantial differences between the parties on issues such as abortion rights, the legalization of marijuana and capital punishment.

Auditor General

The auditor general is the state’s top fiscal watchdog. Two Democrats are vying for the right to challenge Republican incumbent Tim DeFoor this fall, and the race between them has presented a strong contrast in style and background.

Treasurer

The Republican incumbent, Stacy Garrity, is running unopposed. Democrats will choose a nominee between state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro of Erie and Allegheny County’s Erin McClelland.

State Senate

Only the 45th state Senate district has local competitive primaries this spring, following the retirement of Jim Brewster. In the Democratic primary, state Rep. Nick Pisciottano faces Makenzie White, while in the Republican primary, Jen Dintini is running against Kami Stulginskas.

State House

The Pittsburgh metro area has multiple competitive primaries on both the Democratic and Republican sides. Learn more: