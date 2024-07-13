With hopes high, supporters throng to Butler County for Trump visit

Enthusiastic crowds gathered at the Butler County Farm Show grounds to see Donald Trump speak on Saturday, a visit that comes just days before Republicans hold their national convention next week.

It was Trump’s first Western Pennsylvania stop in the 2024 campaign, and supporters drove in from all around the region so as not to miss it.

Donald Schamus said he was attending his first Trump rally because he didn’t think Trump would be back to the area this year. His 24-year-old son Ronnie drove from Pleasant Hills to support a candidate he says isn’t afraid to say what he thinks. Nobody wears a Biden shirt, Ronnie Schamus said, unless it’s derogatory.

He said Democrats have “tried whatever they possibly can” to stop Trump, “by removing him off the ballot, sending him to court, trying to throw him in jail, because they're scared, because they know the revolution that's coming.”

Similar themes were sounded from the stage as a series of speakers addressed the crowd before Trump’s appearance, which is expected to take place sometime after 5 p.m.

“Can you feel the tide turning?” asked Sean Parnell, a former Senate candidate and conservative media personality. “We are on the verge of taking back our country from the Biden crime family and the rest of the corrupt Democrats who are destroying America.”

Parnell denounced Biden for a range of sins, ranging from “the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan — we surrendered there” to crime rates: “Our community is less safe because of Soros-funded prosecutors made possible by the Biden crime family,” said Parnell. (District attorneys are elected locally.)

Parnell offered a familiar litany of conservative complaints about the purported use of “lawfare” and impeachment proceedings to thwart the president. And he added a new charge: That talk within Democratic circles about replacing Biden as the nominee after a disastrous debate performance in late June amounted to “rigging their own elections.”

“They’re trying to remove their candidate from the ballot because he’s getting destroyed,” he said.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick also spoke, and invoked Biden’s debate performance, seeking to link it to his own election fight. His campaign has hit Democratic incumbent Bob Casey for voting in lockstep with Biden, and McCormick called it “disgraceful” that Casey hasn’t separated himself from Biden after the debate. “He says that his buddy Joe Biden is just fine, and he’s ready to be Commander in Chief for four more years.”

McCormick is also scheduled to speak at the Republican convention next week, according to a list of speakers provided by the GOP.

Trump’s prospects look solid on the eve of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week, which is expected to kick off with the announcement of who his vice-presidential running mate will be. Polls show Trump with a consistent lead in Pennsylvania and in the overall national vote. And the crowds of red-hatted supporters on the farm show grounds — who were contending with temperatures in the 90s largely without the benefit of shade — were further evidence of the depth of his support.

Some members of the crowd could be seen waving "Trump Towels," modeled on the famed Steelers Terrible Towel, prior to Trump's appearance.

Mike Kelly, in whose district the rally took place, said that when the campaign told him about its travel plans, “I said, ‘How many people are you expecting?’ They said, ‘Six to seven thousand.’ I said, ‘You’ve never been here.’

“This election is about America’s last chance,” Kelly added. “We cannot endure another four years of what we’ve gone through. The ‘Hate America’ group has got to go into retirement.”

Trump supporter Kevin Prickett, for one, drove from Jefferson Hills to see Trump speak. A U.S. Steel employee at the Clairton Coke Works, he said he didn’t like that Biden was opposing the sale of the company to Nippon Steel. He thought Nippon would have additional money to invest in the company. Although Prickett didn’t know Trump’s position on the sale — Trump has said he, too, would oppose the sale “instantaneously” — he liked that Trump imposed tariffs on foreign steel during his presidency.

Biden has continued that policy, and union leadership has embraced him. Local labor leaders and elected officials joined for a Friday lunchtime rally at the United Steelworkers headquarters Downtown to underscore their support. Darrin Kelly, the region’s top labor official, pointed to Biden’s investments in infrastructure — investments that Trump had promised in his term but not delivered — as a rebuke to Trump’s legacy.

Trump is “going to land in an airport he did nothing to build to save when we needed it. He’s going to drive on a road that he swore to fix that he didn’t,” said Kelly. “And he’s going to go and manipulate a bunch of hard-working people that need to wake up.”

Kelly brushed aside concerns about Biden’s age after the debate, saying “he wakes up every day saying , ‘America first, workers first.’ That doesn’t stop with age. As a matter of fact, that right there should make everyone … stand by that person. And we are very confident in him.”

But many Trump supporters say that economic opportunities have shrunk during Biden’s term.

Brandon Garris and his wife Kayla Shellmmer drove an hour from Shelocta. Garris said that during Trump’s presidency he worked on a pipeline, but now works as a landscaper. Like other supporters, he said natural gas and other fossil fuel industries – already operating at historic levels even as Biden sought to put a moratorium on gas exports – would see even further growth in another Trump Administration

“I would love to be back on the pipeline,” Garris said.

Not everyone in the crowd had an agenda: Renner Weismann from Franklin came with three friends just for the spectacle. He said he doesn’t pay attention to politics or plan to vote: “I want to see my man, Daddy Trump, say some funny stuff.”