© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Retired DuBois doctor recounts trying to save man fatally shot at Trump rally

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
A white man and woman smile while wearing patriotic-themed clothes and a Trump hat.
Jim Sweetland
Lois and Jim Sweetland, of Treasure Lake, Pa., in 2020. Sweetland, a retired doctor, performed CPR on the man who was shot and died at the Trump rally in Butler on July 13, 2024.

Jim Sweetland, a retired doctor from DuBois, was in the stands at the Trump rally Saturday in Butler when, what first sounded like firecrackers to him, started. Sweetland then realized it was gunfire.

A man, later identified as Corey Comperatore, had been shot down. Sweetland saw that former President Donald Trump was surrounded by Secret Service members. Sweetland then heard a woman calling out: He’s been shot. He’s down.

Sweetland made his way over other people to get to the man, Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief.

“I've been in the emergency department," Sweetland said, looking back on that moment. "I've seen a lot. I've never been at an active shooting scene. That's a total definitely different scenario.”

A man wearing a white shirt stained with blood reading "USA" and a Trump hat as a police officer stands in the background.
Dr. Jim Sweetland after the Trump rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Sweetland said, with help, he was able to get Comperatore, who was in between the benches, on top of one.

“I began CPR," Sweetland said. "I performed chest compressions and mouth to mouth resuscitation for about two minutes.”

Then the state police took over.

"And then one of the EMS (workers) came up and turned to me and said, 'Are you family?' I said no. I looked up and there was what I now know to be his wife and daughter," Sweetland said.

“There was so much sorrow when I looked in the eyes of his family," he said. "That was indescribable.”

Comperatore, who had been shielding his family, died.

Sweetland grew up in State College, and went to Penn State and the Penn State Hershey medical school. He lives in Treasure Lake in Clearfield County, and he still fills in as an emergency room doctor in Lock Haven when needed.

He said he would like to see everyone lower the political temperature and talk with people with different political views and backgrounds.

Copyright 2024 WPSU.
Tags
Politics & Government Top Story
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy is a reporter at WPSU. She was a reporter for nearly 12 years at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, where she earned a number of awards for her coverage of issues including the impact of natural gas development on communities.
See stories by Anne Danahy
Load More