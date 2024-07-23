Pittsburgh City Councilor to propose bill that offers legal help to some renters facing eviction

Tenant advocates have been calling on Pittsburgh to expand a program that provides free legal help to low-income renters facing eviction. A bill slated to be introduced to City Council on Tuesday appears to answer that call.

City Councilor Deb Gross plans to introduce a meaure that would dedicate one-fifth of the money in a city anti-violence fund toward “eviction prevention” for low-income tenants. Tenants would have access to representation for landlord-tenant mediation, free legal representation in eviction court, and other resources that include rental support.

“Our main priority with this legislation is to create a sustainable structure to provide access to legal representation for residents in need,” Gross said in a statement. “This funding will give all Pittsburgh renters a fair chance to fight back against eviction and stay safely housed.”

There are roughly 13,000 eviction cases filed annually in Allegheny County, according to a study by The Pittsburgh Foundation that examined filings from 2012 to 2019. (Not every filing results in an actual eviction: Tenants can remain in their units if they are able to come up with the money owed even after a case is filed.)

The funding for the city’s program would come from its Stop the Violence trust fund, an account that has been dedicated to providing grants to local groups that aim to reduce violent crime.

Mayor Ed Gainey praised the legislation in a statement. He said dedicating a portion of the Stop the Violence funds will help ensure residents “have access to safe, affordable housing… while addressing violence at its root cause.”

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday to unveil further details about the legislation. The bill comes months after advocates rallied outside the City-County Building in support of expanding the “Lawyer of the Day” program, which currently operates in four Magisterial District Judges’ courtrooms. Under the program, tenants can have the assistance of an attorney, as well as a navigator who can explain what rental assistance is available.

Statistics from Pennsylvania United, a progressive advocacy group, suggest that when tenants were provided legal counsel and resource navigation services during the eviction process, they had favorable outcomes more than 70% of the time — up from 14% before the program launched.

But only parts of the city are reaping those benefits. While renters in neighborhoods that include Homewood, the Hill District and the North Side have received support, those living in communities such as Hazelwood, Carrick and the West End have not.

The bill to fund tenant legal support would make assitance available citywide.

Landlord-tenant cases are civil, not criminal, matters, so defendants are not automatically entitled to legal representation, as they would be in a criminal case.

A 2021 study by The Pittsburgh Foundation found that in almost all the local landlord–tenant cases it looked at, neither the landlord nor the tenant had lawyers. The study found landlords won about 85% of cases; tenants won fewer than 2% and the remaining cases were mostly settled or withdrawn.

Pennsylvania will launch a similar statewide legal aid program for renters facing eviction under its recently passed budget. The plan calls for $2.5 million to be divided among a network of legal-aid programs and organizations. The state will join five others with right-to-counsel programs.

