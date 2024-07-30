Pittsburgh leaders condemn vandalism on Squirrel Hill Synagogue, Jewish Federation offices

Pittsburgh leaders condemned alleged antisemitic vandalism of two local Jewish institutions and several Jewish homes that occurred in the early hours Monday morning.

Graffiti of the slogan “Jews 4 Palestine” and an inverted red triangle were left on Chabad of Squirrel Hill just before 2 A.M., according to police. The controversial symbol has been used by pro-Palestinian demonstrators as a symbol of resistance, but also as what Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh community relations director Laura Cherner described as a “threatening hate symbol by the military wing of Hamas.”

A sign for the offices of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh was spray painted to say that the group “funds genocide.” Vandals graffitied the phrase “[heart emoji] Jews, hate Zionist” on the same sign.

Several “We Stand with Israel” yard signs were also defaced.

The incidents come amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which some, including the Anti-Defamation League, say has led to increased instances of antisemitism in the United States.

Palestinian health authorities estimate nearly 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Jewish Federation director of community security Shawn Brokos called the defacements a “direct targeting” of the local Jewish community by “supporters of Hamas.”

“This cannot be nuanced. This cannot be a split between how you define antisemitism. This was a direct attack on our Pittsburgh Jewish community,” Brokos said. She added that the Squirrel Hill vandalism took place not far from the Tree of Life Synagogue, which was the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

“There is fear in our community because of the purported links to extremism. And it's harder and harder to ensure our Jewish community that it's safe when we see incidents like this here throughout the city, on our college campuses and throughout the country,” she said.

Mayor Ed Gainey said the vandalism should have never occurred.

“We want everybody in the city to feel like they can live in peace and live without fear,” Gainey said. “And I want to be clear that targeting houses of worship has no place in our city, and neither does antisemitic hate and behavior.”

City Controller Rachel Heisler, who also attended Monday’s press conference, called the vandalism a “devastating escalation in Jewish hate as anti-Semitism becomes more mainstream.”

What is actually being protested if the end result is anti-Semitic graffiti on prominent Jewish institutions in our city? This is a devastating escalation in Jewish hate as anti-Semitism becomes more mainstream. pic.twitter.com/dfoVNLyAAp — City Controller Rachael Heisler (@PGHController) July 29, 2024

In a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Pittsburgh-area Congresswoman Summer Lee said the vandalism was “wrong.”

“These sanctuaries should be a refuge for those looking for community and spiritual healing. They must be respected and protected,” she said.

Vandalizing synagogues and places of worship, like what took place at the Chabad in Squirrel Hill this morning, is wrong.



These sanctuaries should be a refuge for those looking for community and spiritual healing. They must be respected and protected. — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) July 29, 2024

In a joint statement, State Rep. Dan Frankel and state Sen. Jay Costa said the vandalism at Chabad and the Jewish Federation offices were “an attack on the values of tolerance, respect and community that we as Pittsburghers hold dear.”

“Hate has no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else, and we must stand together to denounce such acts of intolerance,” said Frankel, who is Jewish.

And Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is also Jewish, said “Vandalism of any type of a house of worship has no home in our Commonwealth — and we must all continue to call it out and speak with moral clarity.”

The Squirrel Hill community witnessed the deadliest act of antisemitism in our nation's history at Tree of Life Synagogue.⁰⁰They should not need to wake up to antisemitic graffiti in their neighborhood.⁰⁰Vandalism of any type of a house of worship has no home in our… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 29, 2024

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police chief Larry Scirotto said it’s unclear if the same person or persons vandalized the sites but noted that a similar-looking black sedan appeared at both Chabad and the Jewish Federation offices.

Pittsburgh police are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations on the ongoing investigation.