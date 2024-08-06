Republican VP nominee JD Vance visits South Philly in first Pa. campaign stop

Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio, made his first campaign stop in Pennsylvania since being named as former President Donald Trump’s running mate. Vance’s visit was eclipsed by the breaking news that his Democratic counterpart in the 2024 presidential race is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Vance’s speech attacked the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and her record as U.S. vice president, particularly on immigration and border control.

“Kamala Harris has been such a disastrous vice president of this country that everywhere she goes, chaos and uncertainty follow,” he said.

Vance’s rally was held shortly after noon at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia, and drew a crowd of more than 200 supporters.

“I think Vance was a great pick,” Kate Collins, chair of the Downingtown Republican Committee said. “He is the definition of the American dream. If you work hard, you can do anything, including maybe one day being president.”

Vance started his speech by emphasizing the need for stronger borders and what he called the failures of the Biden-Harris administration.

“We know that every time Kamala Harris took an action to open the American southern border, it is families like many who stand behind me today who have suffered the most,” he said.

Vance gave the stage to local residents affected by issues like the opioid crisis and crime, including Geraldine Briggs from Philadelphia.

“Democrats claim to have cleaned up the streets, but it has not worked,” said Briggs, whose brother struggles with opioid addiction. “The border crisis has led to an influx of drugs coming across the border and impacting families like mine throughout the city.”

Vance shared some of his personal story portrayed in the 2016 book “Hillbilly Elegy,” talking about how his own mother’s battle with opioid addiction affected him as a child growing up in Middletown, Ohio. The book was later adapted into a major motion picture.

“It’s my mother’s favorite book, one of her favorite movies,” Jaden Gdowick, a senior at Temple University and South Philly resident, said. “I grew up without a father. We don’t have a lot of money coming in right now. So having Trump pick him as a running mate, I really resonated with him.”

Vance’s short time on the campaign trail has been rocky, including comments comparing prominent Democrats to “childless cat ladies” drawing criticism.

In response to a reporter’s question about the comment, a person in the crowd yelled, “This cat lady loves you!” Vance responded, “I love you too, ma’am,” and defended his remarks.

“What I said is very simple, I think American families are good, and government policy should be more pro-family,” he said. “Now, if the media wants to get offended about a sarcastic remark I made before I even ran for the United States Senate, then the media is entitled to get offended. You know what I’m offended by? I’m offended that normal Americans can’t afford grocery prices.”

Jim Worthington, chair of the Republican state delegation to the Republican National Convention, said that this campaign event was a chance for voters to really get to know Vance.

“The more people get to see him, the more they’ll love him,” Worthington said. “Unfortunately, the Democrats and the media tried to paint him as some kind of odd person. I mean, he’s the all-American boy with the all-American story, so they’re going to love him.”

Heather Cabuano, 44, from South Philadelphia, said the voters need to focus less on comments Vance and Trump have made and look instead at their policies.

“I mean, OK, so Trump called a woman something. I’m a woman. I’m not offended by it,” she said. “People say things all the time. It’s who’s going to run the country and who’s going to do a good job at it.”

Vance’s Philly appearance comes before Harris’ rally at Temple University’s Liacouras Center — her first with her new running mate.

Before doors opened for Vance’s rally, news broke that Walz was Harris’ VP pick. She also considered Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Mark Kelly, of Arizona.

Worthington called Harris’ choice of Walz over Shapiro “Christmas in August.”

“Thank you, Kamala Harris, for shunning Josh Shapiro, a guy that would be more moderate, represents the Jewish constituency in our country, and showing that she doesn’t really care about Jewish people and the plight they’re going through,” he said. “It’s certainly going to make our job in Pennsylvania a lot easier when I have to talk to Jewish people about why they need to vote for Trump and Vance, versus Harris.”

Worthington said momentum for Trump has been building in Bucks County — which recently flipped majority Republican in voter registrations — and beyond.

“Bucks County and the Southeast is going to decide who the next president of the United States is, and now with her pick this morning … she made it more apparent that it’s going to be do-or-die in Pennsylvania.”

Trump has recently come under criticism for questioning Harris’ race during a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.

Walz has been on the campaign trail supporting Harris and has been among the politicians who have labeled Trump, Vance and other Republicans as “weird.”

Attendees at the Vance rally took exception to the characterization. “They want to call JD Vance weird?” said Cathy Collins. “Have they looked at what’s in the cabinet at the White House?”

Vance said Walz is “one of the most far-left radicals in the entire United States government.”

“I think that what Tim Walz’s selection says is Kamala Harris has bent the knee to the far left of her party, which is what she always does,” he said.

Read more from our partners, WHYY.