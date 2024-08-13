Rep. Mike Sturla withdraws from Pa. House race, Democrats look for new candidate

Lancaster city state Rep. Mike Sturla withdrew his candidacy for reelection on Monday, leaving Democrats less than two weeks to find a candidate to replace him on the ballot.

Sturla has served in Harrisburg since first winning election in 1990, making him one of the longest-serving representatives in the state House. He said he will finish the remainder of his term this year.

“For 34 years, the constituents always came first in terms of what needed to be done,” Sturla told LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday evening. “For the first time since then, I put myself first.”

Lancaster County Democratic Committee Chairman Tom O’Brien said he and county committee members are working with the Pennsylvania Democratic Party to find a new candidate for Sturla’s before state law requires a nomination on Aug. 22.

The national Democratic Party Convention starts next week, adding more pressure to the search. O’Brien, state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El and three other top county democrats will be in Chicago much of next week to formally choose Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee.

Sturla said this year’s successful passage of a $1.1 billion increase in education funding sparked the idea to leave the General Assembly. He didn’t make a final decision until Sunday afternoon, he said. Then he notified party leaders in Harrisburg.

“When I said I was going to run again, I didn’t know whether we could get it passed,” Sturla said. “I wanted to stick around to make sure that was done.”

Sturla chaired the Basic Education Funding Commission for House Democrats this year as it drafted school funding recommendations. The commission garnered extra attention this year due to last year’s court ruling that found Pennsylvania doesn’t equitably fund its public schools. School District of Lancaster was a plaintiff in that case.

With advocates and lawmakers predicting it will take several years for the state to reach equitable funding, Sturla said he felt it was time to leave the Legislature. He said lawmakers will need to keep their “foot on the pedal” to fight for fair public school funding in the coming years.

Sturla said another highlight of his career was serving as chair of his caucus’s policy committee, a seat he held longer than any other lawmaker before him. His fellow Democrats voted him out of his post in 2020 after party members were upset with that year’s election results.

After his retirement, Sturla said he plans to spend more time with his wife and four grandchildren.

His lone Democratic colleague from Lancaster County, Smith-Wade-El — who initially led a primary challenge against Sturla in 2022 before redistricting divided the city into two districts — said it was a “privilege” to work with Sturla.

“There are certainly a few people that our landmark investment in public education owes some credit to,” Smith-Wade-El said. “Chairman Mike Sturla is certainly near the top of the list.”

Sturla’s redrawn constituency, the 96th District, covers the northern half of Lancaster city as well as Manheim Township and East Petersburg.

O’Brien released a statement Monday evening announcing Sturla’s withdrawal.

“We thank Mike Sturla for paving the way for generations to come, embodying honest and genuine leadership, and advocating for the needs of Lancaster County day in and day out,” he said.

O’Brien also highlighted Sturla’s annual back-to-school event during which his office provides school supplies, clothes, shoes and haircuts to local students. This year’s is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Candidate search

Manheim Township School District board President Nikki Rivera told LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday evening she plans to put her name forward to replace Sturla on the ballot. She said she had been “studying the position” recently while weighing a future run.

Another potential option is Dana Hamp Gulick, who unsuccessfully challenged Sturla in the 2022 primary race. Gulick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reached by phone Monday night, O’Brien said he didn’t know of other candidates, but state law requires Democrats to nominate a candidate before Aug. 22 this year.

He said local Democrats who live in the committee will meet “really soon” to make their informal selection. O’Brien said the committee’s recommendation will then be passed to a vote among state party officials for final approval.

Whoever wins the Democrats’ nomination will face Republican nominee Eric Beezer, who owns a Manheim Township store that sells cannabis products. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

