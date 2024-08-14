© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harris, Walz to launch campaign bus tour in Pittsburgh this weekend

90.5 WESA | By Chris Potter
Published August 14, 2024 at 8:09 AM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a podium next to Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz.
Joe Lamberti
/
AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speak at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

As Democrats prepare for their national convention next week in Chicago, presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz will kick off a bus tour Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Harris campaign has released few details about the event or the tour itself, but it says it will make multiple stops in Pennsylvania throughout the day. Those will include visits to canvassing kick-offs and other retail events that will set the stage for Harris and Walz formally accepting their party's nomination in Chicago later next week.

Harris announced that Walz was her pick in a boisterous Philadelphia rally just over a week ago. The candidates will be accompanied by their spouses on the bus tour, marking the first time the two couples have made a joint campaign appearance.

The news is further proof, if any were necessary, of Pennsylvania's crucial role in the 2024 election. It comes shortly after a social media appearance with X/Twitter CEO Elon Musk in which Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump renewed a pledge to return sometime in October to Butler County, where a rally last month was cut short by an assassination attempt. Trump's running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, is scheduled to visit the region Thursday.

Harris has been a frequent visit to the state since before she became the party's nominee: Including official visits made in her capacity as vice president, the bus tour will mark her eighth visit to Pennsylvania this year. And Harris clearly hopes to continue building the momentum that has energized Democrats since she replaced President Joe Biden as the party's nominee earlier this summer.

What had been shaping up as a long, slow death march for Democrats has been reset by that move. Polls now suggest that the Democratic ticket, which had been lagging Trump in Pennsylvania and other battleground states, has now at least drawn even with him or staked out a small lead. The Harris campaign says that since she took the reins, some 43,000 Pennsylvanians have signed up to volunteer for the effort.

Tags
Politics & Government Election 2024Top Story
Chris Potter
Nearly three decades after leaving home for college, Chris Potter now lives four miles from the house he grew up in -- a testament either to the charm of the South Hills or to a simple lack of ambition. In the intervening years, Potter held a variety of jobs, including asbestos abatement engineer and ice-cream truck driver. He has also worked for a number of local media outlets, only some of which then went out of business. After serving as the editor of Pittsburgh City Paper for a decade, he covered politics and government at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He has won some awards during the course of his quarter-century journalistic career, but then even a blind squirrel sometimes digs up an acorn.
See stories by Chris Potter
Load More