Beaver County Democrats prepare for Harris/Walz visit, tout renewed optimism

Democrats gathered on the streets of Rochester hours before Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov Tim Walz were scheduled to appear in the Beaver County borough Sunday afternoon. And many said that having Harris take over from Joe Biden as the nominee had transformed the race, infusing it with an enthusiasm they hadn't felt since Barack Obama captured the party's imagination, and the White House, in 2008.

"I supported Joe, but I think the change has given new life to the campaign," said Molly Romigh, of Beaver Falls, who was standing along Adams Street before lunchtime.

Harris and Walz were due to speak at an invitation-only canvassing kickoff Sunday afternoon, along with other Democrats running for state office. But Democrats in the mostly red county were happy to see their new ticket, and to host their party's standard bearers on the eve of the Democratic National Convention this week.

Harris has been a repeat visitor to Western Pennsylvania in her capacity as vice president, and both she and Walz were joined by their spouses, Douglas Emhoff and Gwen Walz, on Sunday. It was the first time the two couples campaigned publicly together. Supporters say that the ticket was well-suited to speak to the concerns of the moment.

Since a Supreme Court majority led by Trump appointees overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, Romigh said, "I think women see they need a better voice" than they were going to get from the Republican ticket. "I think they understand what it would mean to have a man in the White House who is going to take their rights away."

When Biden was heading up the ticket, "I don't want to say I was depressed, but I wasn't looking forward to the election," said Kimberly Foster, also of Beaver Falls. "I didn't feel Biden would get the support he needed because of his age."

But "when he stepped down and she stepped up, it was like a new life for the campaign," she said.

Not everyone was a fan: A pair of pick-up trucks bearing Trump flags and a vulgar reference to Biden could be seen circling the area, driving down Adams Street.

"It's just sad," said Center Township resident Jody Bell as she watched the trucks drive past. She said she had been an ardent Biden supporter because "he is a good and decent person."

"I cried, and I got over it," when Biden withdrew from the campaign, she said. "But I cried."

Chris Potter / 90.5 WESA Harris-Walz campaign literature is displayed on a table at the campaign's canvassing kickoff in Beaver County, awaiting the arrival of the Democratic candidates for president and vice president on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

The Rochester stop was part of a tour that began when Harris and Walz arrived at Pittsburgh International Airport to unveil a new campaign bus. They were set to tour other sites in Western Pennsylvania throughout the afternoon before departing from the airport Sunday evening for Chicago, the site of this week’s Democratic National Convention.

The choice of Rochester carried some symbolic importance, underscoring Democrats’ plans to make their case in the kind of white working-class communities that have provided Donald Trump with his staunchest base of support since 2016. While the collapse of Big Steel hit Beaver County hard, it retains a higher-than-average manufacturing sector. Just a 10-minute drive down the road from Rochester is Shell’s “cracker plant,” hailed as the largest industrial facility to be built in the area for a generation and a spinoff benefit of the region’s natural gas industry — even as questions mount about its environmental record and economic impact .

Trump won the county that year and in 2020 by margins of roughly 58 to 40 (and visited the cracker site in a campaign stop thinly veiled as a White House visit in 2019). But the selection of Walz, a plain-speaking hunting enthusiast, as Harris’ running mate is just one sign that the ticket plans to continue Joe Biden’s efforts to connect with working-class white people. Harris and Walz have also courted union members — a key part of Biden’s winning 2020 constituency — while embracing a populist economic message.

In recent days, Democrats have touted legislative wins that will allow the government to negotiate some pharmaceutical costs for Medicare beneficiaries. In a recently unveiled economic plan, Harris has pledged to encourage more housing construction and to fight inflation in grocery prices, which she contends stems from price gouging by the increasingly consolidated meatpacking industry. ( Economists are divided on how large a role such business tactics have played in price spikes , noting that COVID-era supply chain disruptions have played a significant part in driving up inflation rates that only recently have begun to ease.)

Democrats "understand our county is purple now, and they are going to fight for every vote they can get out here. And rightfully so," said Democratic Beaver County Commissioner Tony Amadio, who was on hand for the event. He said that voters in the county "want to hear what she's going to do for people. They are concerned about Medicare and Social Security."

The visit to Western Pennsylvania comes as polling trends and the dynamics of the race itself have been overturned by Harris’ replacement of President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket. After Biden’s disastrous debate performance earlier this summer, polls showed him lagging behind Trump among Pennsylvania voters. More recent polling , however, has shown Harris with a lead hovering on the margin of error.

Most political prognosticators say that Harris’ fortunes especially depend upon winning Pennsylvania. But the stakes here for both campaigns are high, and Trump himself made a visit to the eastern part of the state on Saturday. During a speech in Wilkes-Barre, he made a characteristically kitchen-sink case against Harris , mixing criticism of her policies and vague policy promises with asides that delved into personal insults and the assertion that “I am much better looking” than the nominee.

Trump will be back in the state Monday, for an appearance in York.

