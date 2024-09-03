Walz, Harris due to return to Pittsburgh this week after Labor Day rally

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris announced a return to the Pittsburgh area shortly after her Labor Day campaign visit to the city wrapped up — the latest sign of the region’s central role in the 2024 presidential race.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will visit the region separately this week. It will be his first visit to the region as the Democratic vice presidential nominee since Aug. 18, when he joined Harris on a bus tour of the area.

Walz will arrive Wednesday afternoon as part of a “barnstorming” tour of the state that will include an earlier stop in Lancaster. Walz is due to arrive at the Pittsburgh International Airport and then take part in an unidentified “political engagement” in the area.

Harris will be in Pittsburgh the following day. No details are available as of yet about the time, place or purpose of Harris’ visit. It is being labeled as an official White House event rather than a campaign stop, though in an election year especially, it can be difficult to tell the difference.

Harris was last in Pittsburgh just 24 hours ago, when she made a joint appearance with President Joe Biden at a union hall in the city’s South Side. News of Harris’ return to the area was released at 10:03 p.m. — about two-and-a-half hours after her flight departed from the area.

Polling data has repeatedly shown the state as a toss-up in Harris’ campaign against Republican contender Donald Trump, and by every reckoning, Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes will be key to determining the winner this November. Trump himself visited the region most recently on Friday evening when he held a rally in Johnstown.

Trump will also take part in a Fox News "town hall"-style event in Harrisburg on Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, he had not announced any immediate plans to return to the region.