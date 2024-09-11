Allegheny County Council votes to settle Shuman lawsuit after debating whether it was worth it

WESA's local, independent journalism is only possible because of financial support from readers like you. Please support WESA by making a donation during our fall fundraising campaign.

Allegheny County Council voted Tuesday night to settle a year-old lawsuit that stemmed from the reopening of the county’s juvenile detention center.

The move came after a half-hour of debate — and the vocal opposition of Democrat Bethany Hallam, who pushed for the suit to be filed last September. But in the end, 13 of council’s 15 members voted to settle the case, with Hallam casting the only “no” vote: Democrat Dewitt Walton abstained, characterizing his vote as a protest against the fact that the case was ever filed to begin with.

“This needs to be put to bed so that we can move on,” said Republican council member Sam DeMarco. “Let’s just get this done.”

“I can never vote for a settlement that doesn’t even give us one thing that we asked for when we started out in this lawsuit,” Hallam objected.

Council originally filed the suit in an effort to head off a contract with Adelphoi to operate the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. Former County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and the county’s Court of Common Pleas had contracted with the Latrobe-based nonprofit to reopen the center this year, citing the lack of options for juveniles facing adjudication.

Critics worried the move amounted to privatizing the facility, and they objected that the county’s Home Rule Charter required County Council approval for the disposition of county property. That raised concerns as well that council would have little oversight at the facility, which closed in 2021 after losing its state accreditation. Supporters of the suit hoped that it would give council more authority over the facility through an oversight board and help put the legislative branch on more equal footing with the executive.

The settlement does allow council some input on who the county executive appoints to an advisory board already mandated under state law. And it allows council to vote against continuing the Adelphoi contract in 2028. But on Tuesday Hallam objected that the advisory board had little power, and Adelphoi would continue to operate a facility despite a lack of council approval. She said it was “a waste of taxpayer money to have spent the money that we spent on litigation to just give up.”

Some council members were willing to agree on at least one point: that the lawsuit had been a waste of money.

“The only thing that anyone derives from this is our solicitor … generating legal fees,” Walton said. “The county is not better served by this document. We should never have filed the damn thing.”

Council President Pat Catena, who had backed the suit, said he disagreed that the suit was useless. He pointed to a memorandum order filed this past March by the judge in the case, Washington County Senior Judge Katherine Emery, which bore out some of council’s objections.

Emery wrote that while the executive branch had responsibility for contracts, if a contract “includes the conveyance of county-owned real property, including permission to exclusively use that property, County Council must also approve it.” And the deal with Adelphoi “clearly permits the use of County land or buildings.”

Emery’s ruling was a preliminary matter to set aside the executive branch’s attempt to have the case thrown out, rather than the final word in the dispute. But Catena said the opinion “had expressly held that council approval was necessary for the Shuman contract, and by extension that the original contract was not executed in accordance with county law.” And after that ruling, he said, council had been able to get some concessions on advisory board appointments and a chance to weigh in on whether the contract should be renewed.

Other council members said that council had set a precedent by standing on its rights going forward. Dan Grzybek asked council solicitor Frederick Frank whether Emery’s opinion would serve as a precedent if similar situations emerged: When Frank said it would, Grzybek said, “We should be a true check and balance on the county executive. [The lawsuit] serves to further that goal.”

For her part, county executive Sara Innamorato — who inherited the lawsuit from the Fitzgerald administration when she took office in January — hailed council's move.

“I am committed to building an administration that will serve the people of this great county," she said in a statement. "Council’s vote tonight shows they too want to move beyond past tensions and work together on issues impacting our neighbors, community, and region. I’m glad we can now move forward together.”

Separately, council also voted with little rancor to approve the hiring of John Fournier as Innamorato's county manager. Fournier will receive an annual salary of $285,000,plus $50,000 to help pay the expenses of moving from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

That amount is a sizable increase over the $235,000 earned in the last year of longtime Fitzgerald manager Willie McKain. But the manager, who presides over day-to-day operations across county government, plays a key function in county government, and such officials reportedly earn comparable or larger salaries elsewhere.

Hallam had objected to McKain’s salary in the past, and on Tuesday she acknowledged “some reservations” about the hire. Still, she said, “I really just want to make sure that the county exec is set up with the team that she thinks that she needs. … I’m excited to see what she does with this new leadership.”

Fournieri, who previously worked for former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, told council, “We’re very excited to be back to carry out the important mission of the county.”