Trump to return to western Pennsylvania with rally next week

90.5 WESA | By Chris Potter
Published September 18, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pa., on May 6, 2022.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pa., on May 6, 2022.

Donald Trump is once again returning to Western Pennsylvania for a political rally next week, with plans to hold a 7 p.m. rally Monday evening at Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Ed Fry Arena.

In a Thursday-afternoon announcement of the event, his campaign said Trump would "Make American Wealthy, Safe and Great Again — and it's going to start right here in Pennsylvania."

In fact, it hardly ever seems to stop. Both candidates have made frequent stops in the region, a reflection of its significance in a state whose 19 electoral votes could well decide the election.

Trump himself appeared less than a month ago in Johnstown. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris herself visited Johnstown just last week, and spent time in Pittsburgh preparing for a successful debate performance earlier this month.

Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have held more retail-style "pop up" events, often at local businesses. But much like his visit to Johnstown and other campaign stops in the region, Trump's rally will be held at a site outside large cities, and in the shadow of bygone industry. The IUP campus is just a 15-minute drive from the Homer City power plant, a coal-fired facility which closed down last year.

Polling suggests a razor-close race in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes could decide the winner this November. Democrats were faltering in the state until President Joe Biden withdrew this summer: More recent surveys suggest that Harris has reversed that trend, drawing even with or holding a slight edge over Trump.

Trump had previously announced plans to be in nearby Westmoreland County on Monday, taking part in a discussion about "the Chinese Communist Party's growing threat to America's food supply." That event will be hosted by two old friends: former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, a staunch Trump ally in Congress, and Trump-appointed ambassador Richard Grenell.
Chris Potter
Nearly three decades after leaving home for college, Chris Potter now lives four miles from the house he grew up in -- a testament either to the charm of the South Hills or to a simple lack of ambition. In the intervening years, Potter held a variety of jobs, including asbestos abatement engineer and ice-cream truck driver. He has also worked for a number of local media outlets, only some of which then went out of business. After serving as the editor of Pittsburgh City Paper for a decade, he covered politics and government at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He has won some awards during the course of his quarter-century journalistic career, but then even a blind squirrel sometimes digs up an acorn.
