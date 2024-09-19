State senator seeks to restore Pittsburgh's rodeo ban

A provision quietly inserted into this year’s state budget overturned a three-decade-old ban on rodeos within Pittsburgh city limits. And even as one promoter has scheduled an event early next year, a state senator says state legislators need to hold their horses, and let cities have a say in whether to host the events or not.

Democratic state Senator Lindsey Williams says the provision, which was tucked into the state’s fiscal code, took away the right of city residents to govern themselves — with no public discussion.

“So for 12 days a year, Pittsburgh would be required to allow rodeos to happen within the city limits,” said Williams, whose 38th District includes part of Pittsburgh and the northern suburbs.

According to Spotlight PA, which first reported on the issue earlier this summer, former Senate leader Joe Scarnati lobbied lawmakers for the change last year. But it’s unclear which lawmaker was responsible for the last-minute rodeo provision.

Pittsburgh passed the ban in 1992, after a rodeo bull broke its leg and had to be put down. Local officials said that electric prods and other rodeo tools were cruel.

Williams wants to pass legislation that would rescind the state rule, and she is circulating a sponsorship memo to drum up support for it. She asks her colleagues “to protect both animals and the will of local governments and constituents.” But the Senate is controlled by Republicans, and it's not clear a bill would even be put up for a vote this year.

Still, animal-rights groups such as Humane Action Pittsburgh are cheering Williams’ move. Critics say that rodeos often mistreat animals through the use of electric prods and other equipment.

“This is a vital step toward upholding humane protections across the Commonwealth, and we are incredibly thankful for her efforts to safeguard the progress we've made,” said the advocacy group’s Executive Director Natalie Ahwes.

But PPG Paints Arena is already slated to host Colorado-based bull-riding company Professional Bull Riders Inc. for two days in January.

The company says it’s looking forward to bringing “the world’s toughest cowboys and most remarkable animal athletes” back into town. Spokesperson Andrew Giangola says Williams’ is acting on the basis of “outrageous misinformation.

“PBR bulls are born to buck, get the very best care, and are not harmed in any way,” Giangola said. “Fans know this, and ticket sales for our inaugural event … are off to a very strong start.”

Williams has only just begun to petition lawmakers since announcing her move Monday. But on Wednesday she said two Philadelphia-area Democratic lawmakers are on board: Sen. Nikil Saval and Sen. Carolyn Comitta.

“It's up to people who care deeply about animal rights to contact their state senators, their state reps, and say this was slipped in,” Williams said. “We want our local control back.”

