Pittsburgh's deer hunting program set to resume this weekend

Pittsburgh is bringing back its limited deer hunting program this weekend in several city parks. Fifty archers were selected to participate in the program which seeks to reduce the deer population in five parks.

Hunting will begin Saturday in Frick, Riverview, Emerald View, Schenley and Highland parks. Archers are permitted to hunt at their discretion except on Sundays through December 14. A second hunting period will run from December 26 through January 25.

The program expanded this year from just two parks last year where archers collected 108 deer, a figure city leaders called a “tremendous success.” A little more than half of the meat harvested was donated to local food banks.

Officials have not disclosed how many deer they hope to cull this year.

All fifty hunters selected to participate in this year’s program were subjected to background checks, wildlife violation checks and an archery accuracy test. The program is a partnership between the city and the United States Department of Agriculture to manage the overpopulation of white-tailed deer.

“While deer are a normal part of the ecosystem, the unchecked and unmanaged deer population has caused increased incidents of vehicle-deer collisions, over-eating of native plant species, and loss of natural fear,” the city said in a release.

It’s hard to quantify exactly how many deer live in the city, but research from the University of Pittsburgh found that the number of deer carcasses collected by the city has increased by 411% in roughly the last 20 years. In Frick Park, which covers roughly 1 square mile, researchers found that the deer population tripled from 2010 to 2023.

Researchers were critical of the city’s nascent deer culling program, arguing that the rate of deer collected would at best maintain the current overpopulation, not reduce it.

Earlier this year, the city said overnight sharpshooting was under consideration as an addition to the archery program. But officials have not released further information about whether sharpshooters would participate in this year’s program.

Signs are being posted in all five parks to alert visitors that archery may be taking place. In a release, the city encouraged park-goers to stay on established trails, keep their dogs on a leash and respect the space of authorized hunters.

Anyone observing a game violation is urged to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission.