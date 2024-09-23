Social Security Commissioner in Pittsburgh: agency’s challenges are ‘solvable’

As part of a national tour focused on customer service improvements, Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley visited Pittsburgh on Friday. O’Malley said he planned to meet with local office staff and leaders.

“An office like this, I mean, you walk around, you look at it, there's a lot of open windows without people there. And that's not because people just decided not to show up to serve customers. It's because we no longer have the staff we did,” he said.

The behemoth federal agency has more than 1,200 field offices nationwide where people can seek in-person assistance, such as the office in the Joseph F. Weis Jr. Federal Courthouse downtown where O’Malley visited Friday.

The agency has fewer staff than anytime in the last 50 years, but it is serving more customers than ever before as the Baby Boomer generation is growing older, O’Malley said. In addition to its in-person offices there is also a hotline for claimants to call.

Staffing struggles, which have been well–documented in recent years, are due to Congressional underfunding, he said.

The agency has made strides in improving wait times, and cutting down on a pandemic-era backlog, O’Malley said, but it requires more funding from Congress.

“The people have a heart, commitment, and passion for the mission. But we need Congress to step up and help us too,” he said.

President Biden’s budget proposal would allow the agency to hire an additional 6,000 people, cutting down on a backlog of processing claims. The additional positions would enable the agency to provide more prompt customer service for hotline callers and make more timely determinations in disability cases.

The agency also struggled during the pandemic, when field offices remained closed to in-person assistance for many months; the agency is still recovering from some of a backlog from this era, he said.

While O’Malley said Social Security does face long-term funding challenges, headlines stating it will go “broke” or “bankrupt” are misleading, he said. Still, he emphasized congressional action is required to prevent large benefit cuts in the future.

“The customer service crisis is a totally solvable problem. And the longer term financial challenge is also a solvable problem,” he said.

One possible solution to shore up the system’s financial health would be to tax higher-income Americans; currently, people only pay into Social Security up to $168,800 of earnings, above which wages are not taxed.

“A nurse working at Mercy Hospital all year pays into Social Security all year because she's probably not going to make up to $168,000,” O’Malley said. “So, a billionaire like Warren Buffett only pays into Social Security up to that same $168,000, which means he's done paying into Social Security about 20 seconds after midnight on New Year's.”

Preventing a large benefit cut in the future is crucial, O’Malley emphasized — half of all seniors living alone live entirely on their Social Security benefits.

The agency is second only to the Department of Defense in federal spending; Social Security paid out more than $1.38 trillion in benefits last year, O’Malley said. Touching the lives of most Americans, Social Security is one of the most well-regarded government programs. It lifts more people out of poverty than any other government program. In addition to its more well-known retirement benefits, it also runs a large disability insurance and benefits program.

O’Malley also said the visit to Pittsburgh had special significance to him personally, as his father grew up in Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh’s a very dear place to me,” he said. “It’s a wonderful city.”