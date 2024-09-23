Trump discusses trade, China with Western Pa. farmers near Smithton before heading to Indiana rally

In the first of two planned campaign appearances, former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump visited a farm near Smithton, Westmoreland County, on Monday to listen to local farmers voice their concerns.

The farmers in particular raised concerns about China and the threat they said it poses to U.S. agriculture. Several of them told Trump that family farms were struggling because of rising prices — and that in some cases, they were being held afloat by royalties from natural gas.

At the event, Trump criticized the John Deere company, which manufactures agricultural, forestry and other equipment, for recently announcing plans to move some of its jobs from the United States to Mexico.



"I’m just notifying John Deere right now: if you do that, we’ll put a 200% tariff on anything you want to sell into the United States," Trump said.

Following that afternoon visit, Trump’s next planned stop is the 5,000-seat Ed Fry Arena at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in Indiana, Pa., where he was slated to speak at around 7 p.m. Monday.

The scene outside the area was familiar, with a line of supporters stretching back blocks from the entrance, and vendors selling Trump memorabilia — including Trump-themed “Terrible Towels” — as they waited. A festive atmosphere, complete with a DJ playing the “Cha Cha Slide” near the entrance to the complex, prevailed.

The rally, like earlier events in Western Pennslyvania, took place on safe territory: Trump has won Indiana County by two-to-one margins in each of the past two elections. But his visit comes as a number of recent polls suggest that voters may be trending toward Democrat Kamala Harris.

And not everyone drawn to Indiana on Monday was a fan of the former president. Just across the street from the Kovalchick complex was parked a van, which read: “Patients Need Care Not Concepts.” (Near that was a similar truck-mounted display with a rotating array of pro-Trump slogans like “Remember … they’re not after me they’re after you.”)

The health messaging drew on Trump’s famous Sept. 10 debate utterance that he had “concepts of a plan” for replacing former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. The message was placed by the Committee to Protect Health Care, which supports the health care reforms.

Max Cooper, a Pennsylvania emergency physician and co-state lead of the group, acknowledged Monday morning that “a mobile billboard circling a rally might seem a little bit gimmicky, but it draws eyes and it brings attention to some of the nefarious things that these politicians are doing.”

Trump sought repeatedly to repeal the ACA during his time in the White House. But he has yet to propose a mechanism that would, for example, protect people with preexisting conditions.

“There will be millions of lives lost if the ACA gets repealed,” warned anesthesiologist Zeke Tayler. He said Trump’s handling of the pandemic had cost “hundreds of thousands of lives, “and if he were to repeal the Affordable Care Act, millions of American lives would be in the balance.”

