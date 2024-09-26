Acrisure Stadium one of four NFL venues selected as FEMA emergency response hub

Acrisure Stadium has been selected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to become a potential shelter and command center during emergencies and disasters.

The home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers is one of four NFL stadiums that have been designated as “Mission Ready Venues.” The designation means the facility would be prepared to serve as a staging ground for response and recovery activities during large-scale disasters or emergencies, such as a pandemic, a flood or tornado.

In a statement on Wednesday, FEMA said the stadium will provide safe storage and shelter in case of an emergency. It will also increase its public safety capabilities to respond to crises.

“This new strategy we’re launching with the NFL is a groundbreaking opportunity to help our partners use these venues for emergency response and recovery needs, while keeping communities safe and making them more resilient,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

According to FEMA, venues like stadiums are ideal for serving as emergency response hubs because they’re often centrally located and close to other critical services like hospitals.

“Identifying facilities in the community that can be used to support emergency management functions before a disaster or emergency occurs is critically important to ensuring an effective response and recovery,” said Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. “The private sector has always been a committed partner and their willingness to participate in programs like this strengthens planning efforts at the local, state and federal level.”

Other locations selected as “Mission Ready Venues” are Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey; Lumen Field in Seattle and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.