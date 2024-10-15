Walz to tout Democratic agenda for rural America in Western Pa., early voting in Pittsburgh

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz will be in Western Pennsylvania Tuesday, appealing to rural and urban voters alike in a series of stops across the region.

Details about Walz's tour of the area have been released only sparingly. But it will include afternoon stops in the Lawrence County town of Volant, followed by stops in Butler County, and Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press has reported that during his appearance in Volant, Walz will roll out an agenda for rural America devised by the campaign of Walz's presidential running mate Kamala Harris. It includes a focus on improving rural health care, such as plans to recruit 10,000 new health care professionals in rural and tribal areas through scholarships, loan forgiveness and new grant programs, as well as economic and agricultural policy priorities.

As the governor of Minnesota, Walz has been Harris top surrogate in rural areas, and he previously spent part of the afternoon in a photo-op friendly visit to a Fayette County farm. Tuesday's visit, by contrast, seems likely to feature a more robust discussion of policy.

The plan Walz will unveil also urges Congress to permanently extend telemedicine coverage under Medicare, a pandemic-era benefit that helped millions access care that is set to expire at the end of 2024. They are also calling for grants to support volunteer EMS programs to cut in half the number of Americans living more than 25 minutes away from an ambulance. And it calls for the restoration the Affordable Connectivity Program, a program launched by President Joe Biden that expired in June that provided up to $30 off home internet bills, and for lawmakers to require equipment manufacturers to grant farmers the right to repair their products.

The campaign has previously disclosed that Walz's stop in Pittsburgh will call on Allegheny County voters to take advantage "satellite" voting centers which will be open in the days ahead. The centers allow voters to request mail-in ballots, complete them and hand them to county staff in one visit, essentially providing a form of early voting with no chance of having a ballot lost in the mail.

Both parties consider Pennsylvania a crucial battleground state this fall, and Western Pennsylvania is seen as a key front in that fight. Walz's GOP counterpart, Ohio Senator JD Vance, visited Johnstown this past week, and on Tuesday morning announced that he would hold deliver remarks in Downtown Pittsburgh Thursday. Local Republicans say Donald Trump is planning a visit to the region sometime next week. Polling has generally showed the race within the state is within the margin of error.

The Associated Press contributed to this story, which will be updated.

