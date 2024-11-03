Harris will rally tonight at Carrie Furnaces with Katy Perry; Trump at PPG Paints Arena

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' scheduled Monday rally in Pittsburgh will now take place from 5-10 p.m. at the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Swissvale and Rankin.

The Harris event was originally scheduled for Monday afternoon at Point State Park, Downtown. Those plans were changed on Sunday, though, due to logistical concerns.

Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to hold a rally of his own at 6 p.m. Monday at PPG Paints Arena. Doors for the Trump rally open at 2 p..m.

A number of musical guests have been announced and are scheduled to perform at the Harris event, including pop artist Katy Perry, hip hop DJ D-Nice, R&B artist and actress Andra Day, and Pittsburgh-based DJ Arie Cole.

The Trump campaign has not announced guests or other speakers for the former President's rally.

The convergence of the two campaigns in the region — particularly when the Harris event was initially scheduled at a Downtown location — prompted Pittsburgh Public Schools, city, county and business leaders to announce half-day schedules for Monday. They also encouraged residents and business workers to avoid unnecessary travel on Monday to reduce traffic and parking congestion,from the large crowds expected to attend both events.

In a media briefing Monday, Pittsburgh Police Acting Chief Chris Ragland said city officers will collaborate with Pennsylvania State Police tropers and Allegheny County Police to handle security coverage and traffic control for the Trump event. He noted that it likely will be more feasible for police to address potential challenges presented by that rally now that the Harris rally has been moved to the Carrie Furnaces location, about 8 miles from Downtown.

Julia Maruca of WESA contributed to this report.