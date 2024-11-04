Allegheny County, Pittsburgh leaders say they’re prepared for Election Day

Local authorities are braced to handle potential disruptions at polling places next week and ensure a safe and secure voting process. Despite rising political tensions, Allegheny County and Pittsburgh law enforcement say there are no indications of threats related to the election.

Poll workers have received guidance on the rules in effect at polling places , training in de-escalation tactics and instructions on what to do in the event of disruptions or attempts to prevent people from voting, said county spokesperson Abigail Gardner.

Volunteers with the Election Protection Hotline will also be on hand to ensure residents can exercise their right to vote. The long-running, nonpartisan coalition of lawyers and fair elections groups answers calls from voters who encounter problems at their polling places.

Elections are “a monumental task that occurs between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on a single day,” said Jeffrey Wilhelm, counsel at the law firm Reed Smith. Because of the sheer scale of the event, issues are bound to arise.

“This is a program that is focused on making sure that voters get to the voting polls on voting days and that their votes on voting day count,” he said.

On Election Day, Wilhelm will be one of dozens of lawyers at the county’s election court or sitting in a downtown conference room fielding calls and resolving voting issues.

Problems that crop up on Election Day include polling places that didn’t open on time or were inaccessible to people using mobility devices, long lines, voters who did not appear in the pollbook, and poll worker refusals to provide provisional ballots.

But volunteers are also prepared to deal with weightier issues, like voter intimidation or harassment, requests for voters to present ID despite voting at a polling place in past elections, and even poll workers expressing support for a particular candidate.

“Depending upon what that problem is, those resources might resolve right there at the poll, or those resources might resolve it at the court level,” Wilhelm said.

He added that although many people are on edge and political violence is a concern, Pennsylvanians have experienced contentious elections before, and he’s optimistic that voters will avoid those issues this year. If they do encounter problems, they can call 1-866-OUR-VOTE for support in English. Hotline numbers for Spanish, Arabic, and Asian languages can be found here .

“Our goal is to make sure that anybody who wants to vote, regardless of who they're voting for, gets to cast that ballot and have that ballot count in a nonpartisan way,” Wilhelm said. Adding that the volunteers will “resolve as many issues that come up as we can.”

Complaints of voter intimidation or other election crimes can be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s hotline, 1-877VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

County police will handle security at polling locations throughout the county and at the county elections warehouse on Nov. 5. The department “recognizes the increased focus on Pennsylvania and Allegheny County ahead of the election and we remain vigilant and prepared,” spokesperson Jim Madalinsky told WESA in an email. “At this time, there is no indication of any imminent concerns regarding the election.”

County sheriff’s deputies will “respond to polling places as necessary including to serve as backup to any local police departments that are responding to any altercations,” said department spokesperson Mike Manko. The office is also responsible for delivering and executing any court orders made by judges at the county’s election court.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police “have the capacity and discretion to extend officers' shifts to ensure maximum coverage in the city, if needed,” officials said in a statement released last week.

“It should be noted that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police balances the protection of First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful assembly, while also preserving public safety. Civil unrest and violence will not be tolerated,” the statement continued.

The bureau has “no indication of any emergent threats related to the election,” but “will continue to monitor the situation, in conjunction with its local and federal law enforcement partners.”

Voters should feel secure going to cast their ballot on Tuesday, Wilhelm said.

As with past elections, “There will probably be lines. There will probably be some confusion,” he said. But “people will work through it. People are trying to do their jobs. Poll workers are trying to do their jobs and do their jobs to the best of their ability. We talk about things that may be items that need to be addressed, but for the large part, people do their jobs correctly and appropriately.”