Eugene DePasquale and Dave Sunday are neck and neck in tight Pennsylvania attorney general race

Pennsylvania voters cast their votes Tuesday for their choice to run the attorney general’s office — the top legal arm that defends the state in court, tackles political fraud and upholds election laws, among other duties.

But who they chose in the tight race may not be determined until at least Wednesday.

Democrat Eugene DePasquale joined supporters at the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers headquarters in the South Side to wait for results after the polls closed Tuesday. Early in the evening, DePasquale said he was hesitant to make predictions but hopeful for the results of the day's balloting, noting "It's a big state."

But shortly before 11 p.m., DePasquale spoke again to tell his supporters to go home for the night because approximately 3 million votes remained to be counted and the race was too close to call any time soon. At that point — with 58 percent of statewide votes counted — Republican candidate Dave Sunday held a slight lead of 49.5 % to DePasquale's 47.6%.

"Look, it's gonna be a long night. It looks like nothing's going to get called ... I just suggest people go home and get some rest," DePasquale said. "We all have to be patient."

Confidence was high in south-central Pennsylvania early Wednesday. Introduced by York state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, Sunday joined partygoers after watching the early results with his family and close campaign members.

As York’s District Attorney, “We have seen the impact and the positive change that his leadership has brought to your county and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Phillips-Hill said. “We know the numbers in your county. Crime is down, overdoses are down, recidivism is down. We are changing people's lives.”

She believes Sunday will continue making a difference if he’s ultimately elected AG.

Tom Riese / 90.5 WESA State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, at podium, introduces Dave Sunday, Republican candidate for attorney general, at the Yorktowne Hotel in York on Tuesday night. Sunday is flanked by members of his family, including his son, wife, mother and brother (from left).

Sunday, whose team gathered at the Yorktowne Hotel in York County, claimed victory when he addressed his backers around midnight. Flanked by members of his family, he teared up when he thanked them for their support, as well as a long list of supporters.

"[I was told] 'The guy from York can't win,'" in the early days of his campaign 23 months ago, Sunday said. "I'm just so grateful for everyone in this room.

"I take this job very, very seriously. And every single Pennsylvanian will be my constituent, every single one," he added. “And I will work unbelievably hard to do everything I can to ... keep Pennsylvanians safe."

Even so, DePasquale's campaign declined to concede, saying its official position was that the race was too close to call and would be until later in the morning.

Countered Sunday campaign spokesman Ben Wren: "I think that the math is the math, and … we feel very confident about calling Dave attorney general-elect.”

Through the campaign, the two candidates clashed on their experience, with Sunday saying his career as a prosecutor with the York County District Attorney’s Office qualified him most to serve as AG. He pointed out in several public forums that his Democratic competitor had never tried a case in front of a jury.

Meanwhile, DePasquale, a former state auditor general and state representative, said running a statewide investigative office will enable him to seamlessly transition in the AG role, if elected. DePasquale also noted that Gov. Josh Shapiro, who also did not have prosecutorial experience, was once attorney general.

In two televised debates , the candidates shared differing views on gun control, abortion, the death penalty, cash bail reform and legalizing recreational marijuana. But on other topics, such as holding social media companies accountable and prioritizing youth mental health, the candidates’ positions are not far apart. Four minor-party candidates were eager to point out those similarities , but they didn’t participate in debates.

Sunday was elected as York County’s District Attorney in 2017 and previously served as a deputy prosecutor and special assistant to federal prosecutors. He painted himself as tough on crime, but compassionate when prosecuting people in the throes of addiction or mental health crises. He touted a York County prison reentry program, saying he’d expand it throughout the state.

“Only one person standing here has ever conducted a criminal investigation,” Sunday said in the candidates’ first debate. “The attorney general is Pennsylvania's top law enforcement officer that oversees hundreds of prosecutors that conduct criminal investigations.”

When speaking with WESA, legal experts and political observers painted a slightly different picture of the office’s often-nicknamed role as the state’s “top cop,” which differs from state to state. Even sitting Vice President and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has used the moniker to refer to her past as California’s attorney general.

DePasquale was a House member elected from a York County district and served two terms as state auditor general. He now serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

In debates, he aligned himself with progressives on such issues as protecting abortion rights and toughening gun control measures, including universal background checks and red-flag laws. The latter, sometimes known as “ extreme-risk protection orders ,” would allow a judge to take away a gun from someone deemed at risk of violence — “through a judicial process that temporarily, I want to repeat, temporarily restricts someone's access to firearms when they are a danger to themselves and their community,” DePasquale said in the second debate.

Republican lawmakers and Second Amendment advocates have opposed gun control legislation in Pennsylvania. The Gun Owners of America Pennsylvania, along with the state Fraternal Order of Police and the State Troopers Association, have backed Sunday. A state corrections officers union and a Teamsters law enforcement group have supported DePasquale’s campaign.

DePasquale won a five-way Democratic primary against a former chief public defender, a district attorney, a former federal prosecutor and a member of the state House of Representatives. Sunday beat a Chester County state lawmaker in the Republican primary. Four third-party candidates — from the Libertarian, Forward, Constitution and Green parties — also appeared on the ballot Tuesday.

The two major-party campaigns drew a combined $16.7 million in TV ads , with a late Republican blitz outspending Democrats by more than $10 million.

Sunday’s campaign saw a large financial advantage, thanks to a cash injection of millions from Republican billionaire Jeff Yass, Pennsylvania’s richest resident. Speaking to Spotlight PA, a Democratic political consultant credited outside spending on Sunday to his lower profile, calling him “a relative unknown” as a county district attorney. By comparison,DePasquale was a state representative and auditor general.

" ...We were just trying to be much more targeted [in] how we spent our money," DePasquale said Tuesday night. " ... We knew from the beginning we were going to be outspent dramatically. So ... we think we were as targeted as you could be, making sure that we got the information [to] the voters. We needed to get it to you."