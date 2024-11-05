Pa. election results for U.S. Senate & House, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer & more

Follow our live election results via the tables and maps below. They will be updated as results come in on election night.

U.S. President: Pennsylvania results

U.S. Senate

The polls are tight, and control of the U.S. Senate could come down to this race. Democrat Bob Casey is defending a seat he has held for three terms, while Republican Dave McCormick is taking another shot at the Senate after losing in the 2022 Republican primary.

U.S. House

The most competitive congressional district in Western Pennsylvania is once again the 17th, which is composed of Beaver County and many of the Allegheny County suburbs surrounding Pittsburgh. Democrat Chris Deluzio won the district by seven percentage points in 2022; he faces Republican challenger Rob Mercuri, who currently represents a state House seat in the district.

Longtime progressive champion and Democrat Summer Lee will face her first re-election test this November, having been elected to represent Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District two years ago. She faces Republican challenger James Hayes.

In the deep-red 14th U.S. House District, GOP incumbent Guy Reschenthaler faces Chris Dziados, who narrowly won the Democratic primary and has run on an avowedly liberal platform.

Up north in the 16th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly is seeking his eighth term against Democratic challenger Preston Nouri.

Attorney General

The attorney general defends Pennsylvania in court cases and defends its laws — including its election laws. Republican Dave Sunday, the York County district attorney, is running against Democrat Eugene DePasquale, the state's former auditor general.

Auditor General

The auditor general is the state’s top fiscal watchdog, and the office is empowered to conduct audits of both the finances and the performance of various state agencies. Republican incumbent Tim DeFoor aims to hold on to his seat, facing challenges by, progressive Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta and three third-party candidates.

Treasurer

Republican Stacy Garrity has been in charge of billions of state dollars at the helm of the state’s Treasury Department since 2021. She faces Democrat Erin McClelland, who ran a mostly self-funded campaign in the primary.

State Senate

The Mon Valley-centered 45th Senate district has long been in Democratic hands, but it has become a battleground in recent years. First-time Republican candidate Jen Dintini faces Democratic Rep.Nick Pisciottano.

The 37th Senate District covers a large swath of Pittsburgh’s western and southern suburbs and has been held by Republican Devlin Robinson since 2021. The Democrats need a win from Nicole Ruscitto if they hope to gain control of the upper legislative chamber in Harrisburg.

State House

Western Pennsylvania has 23 contested elections for state House. We have election results embedded on all our Voter Guide stories — find them here.

Voting FAQ

After countless political TV ads, and countless visits to Western Pennsylvania by the politicians themselves, Election Day is finally here. And voting should be easy by comparison, right?

It doesn’t always work out that way, though, so here is a brief list of things to know as you head out to the polls today.

When can I vote?

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Bear in mind: If you are in line waiting to cast a ballot at 8, you can’t be shut out: Election officials must permit any voter in line at closing time to cast a ballot.

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

Not much, unless you are a new voter in your polling place. If you haven’t voted in a location before, you should have some form of identification with you. A Drivers License or Passport are frequently used, but non-photo IDs can work as well, provided they feature your name and address. Here are the forms of identification that the state says county election officials should accept.

Can I wear my Make America Great Again hat when I go to the polls? It has a slimming effect on me.

Generally, you can wear garb that advertises the candidate or cause you support when you vote. However, you should not attempt to actively talk other voters at the polling place into (or out of) voting for a candidate.

Help! I don’t know where to vote!

Have you tried using the state’s online polling place finde r? It can be useful, though if you live in Allegheny County and don’t see your municipality name listed here, try looking up your address under “Pittsburgh."

Help! I’m in the right polling place but my name doesn’t appear in the poll book!

In such cases, ask for a provisional ballot, which can be counted just like any other ballot, once election officials determine you are eligible to do so.

Someone is challenging my right to cast a vote? What do I do?

Pennsylvania does allow poll watchers to challenge a voter based on doubts about a person’s identity or residency — assuming the judge of elections at your precinct believes the objection is raised in good faith. If you can produce a voter in the same precinct who is willing to vouch for you, then you should be able to vote normally

You can also vote by provisional ballot, in which case your vote will be subject to further review sometime after Election Day, but before votes are certified.

What do I do if I feel I’m being intimidated or wrongly barred from voting?

Call the good folks at Election Protection with your concerns: 866-OUR-VOTE.

Can I take a ballot selfie to show my friends?

You can do so, although the state recommends that you leave the polling place before posting the photo on social media. And you should avoid capturing anyone else’s vote in your picture.

Help! I have a mail-in ballot but forgot to fill it out? What do I do?

You have a couple options here. First, you can complete the ballot and take it to your county elections office. Check the hours and location first, but if they get it before polls close, they should be able to count it. Allegheny County's office is in the County Office Building, Ross Street Entrance, 542 Forbes Ave., Downtown. You can find addresses for other county offices here.

Second — you can bring the mail-in ballot, along with the envelopes it came with, to your local polling place and and have them void or "spoil" them. You will then be allowed to vote with a regular in-person ballot.

If all else fails — or if you never got the ballot at all — you should go to your polling place and complete a provisional ballot.

Help! I don’t know who to vote for!

Have you reviewed WESA’s very helpful Voter Guide ? We have a bunch of links below, too.

This WESA Voter Guide is certainly handy. Can I bring it with me to the polls?

You can, as you can with other election materials. But you aren’t permitted to leave it behind.

Can I bring my gun to my polling place too?

Well, yes … as long as the polling place isn’t located in a place like a school that has its own prohibition against carrying a firearm on the grounds.