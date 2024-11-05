Election Day dispatches: live updates on what's happening across the region

9:45 p.m.: Allegheny County experienced few problems during voting

Throughout an Election Day that many Americans viewed with trepidation, Allegheny County reported a near-total absence of problems at its more than 1,300 precincts.

The most potentially significant incident occurred late in the day, when Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the Carrick neighborhood of Pittsburgh in response to a report that three people were harassing and intimidating voters at a polling place at Roosevelt School on The Boulevard. Mike Manko, a spokesman for the sheriff's department, said the county Elections Office received a complaint that those people were blocking people from voting at the school.

Common Pleas Judge Chelsa Wagner sent deputies to the school, with orders to take the three people into custody and bring them to the county election court, Downtown, Manko said. When deputies arrived, however, the three people had left the polling place. Manko said deputies remained there until polls closed at 8 p.m. to wait in case the three people returned.

9:15 p.m.: Bomb threats called in across state

Multiple bomb threats were called at polling locations and municipal buildings across the state, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. At a press conference following the closing of the polls, Shapiro said local, state and federal law enforcement are looking into the incidents.

“State and local law enforcement along with the FBI are investigating these threats, and thus far there is no credible threat to the public,” Shapiro said.

According to Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, in Cambria County, voting hours were extended to 10 p.m., and extended until 9:30 p.m. at a polling place in Laflin Borough in Luzerne County.



8:20 p.m.: Mail ballots counted so far

Initial and unofficial mail-in ballots results are now being reported in Allegheny County. As of poll closed at 8 p.m., more than 186,000 mail ballots have been counted. Early tallies favor Democrats, but that’s subject to change as in-person voting totals are tabulated.

County officials say they’re working with the U.S. Postal Service to do a final check for mail-in ballots at local post offices. Workers at the County Office Building are also expected to deliver to the warehouse ballots that were returned in person today. They say those could total several hundred additional ballots.



8:00 p.m.: Polls have closed in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania

We have scanned a total of 222,343 ballots and the data is uploading now to be posted on the results website.



We have scanned a total of 222,343 ballots and the data is uploading now to be posted on the results website.

We anticipate results of 186,034 mail in ballots to post shortly after 8 pm. The next batch of about 36,000 will post as soon as the data is done uploading.

7:00 p.m.: Polling places close in an hour

Polling places will be open until 8:00 pm today (11/5). Anyone in line as of 8:00 pm will be allowed to vote.



Polling places will be open until 8:00 pm today (11/5). Anyone in line as of 8:00 pm will be allowed to vote.

6:00 p.m.: Allegheny County mail-in ballot update

As of 5:30 pm, all of the ballots from the initial batch of mail in ballots in the warehouse have been removed from their inner envelopes.



As of 5:30 pm, all of the ballots from the initial batch of mail in ballots in the warehouse have been removed from their inner envelopes.

A small group of county workers are now processing mail in ballots that have been received today. Scanning and tabulation of ballots…

5:03 p.m.: Allegheny County sees reportedly high turnout; election is running smoothly so far

More than half-way through an Election Day that many Americans viewed with trepidation, Allegheny County reported a near-total absence of problems at its more than 1,300 precincts.

Turnout is reportedly high across the region. But while two polling places started off with the kinds of minor delays that are to be expected, county spokesperson Abigail Gardner said no other locations have had problems thus far.

All of the 215,000 mail-in ballots returned to the warehouse as of this morning have been removed from their inner secrecy envelopes and prepared for the scanners. Scanning ballots for tabulation began around noon, and county workers continue to pre-canvas newly arrived ballots.

3:52 p.m.: Polling place hours in a Luzerne County borough extended

A court order has extended polling place hours in Laflin Borough (Luzerne County) until 9:30 p.m. tonight. Voters in line before 8 p.m. will be able to vote on the county’s regular voting system. Voters who get in line after 8 p.m. will vote by provisional ballot.



Polls in all… — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) November 5, 2024

2:55 p.m.: How ballots get from Pennsylvania precincts to election offices

Police escorts, sealed containers and chain of custody documentation: These are some of the measures that Pennsylvania counties take to secure ballots while they are transported from polling places to county facilities after polls close on Election Day.

The exact protocols vary by county. For instance, in Berks County, poll workers will transport ballots in sealed boxes back to the county elections office, where they will be locked in a secure room, according to Stephanie Nojiri, assistant director of elections for the county located east of Harrisburg.

After polls close in Allegheny County, poll workers will transport ballots in locked, sealed bags to regional reporting centers, where the election results are recorded, said David Voye, division manager of the county's elections division.

1:45 p.m.: Cambria County will keep polls open until 10 p.m.

A Pennsylvania state judge ordered polls to remain open for two extra hours in Cambria County, which voted 68% for former President Donald Trump in 2020. The county sought the extension after a software malfunction affected ballot-scanning machines, though county officials confirmed no one was turned away from the polls and said all ballots would be counted.

12:22 p.m.: New machines in use in Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, election officials are using new machines to open mail ballot envelopes that they hope will contribute to a speedier count. As of Tuesday morning, 185,255 mail ballots had been returned in the city. —Sarah Anne Hughes, Spotlight PA

Here is a look at the new envelope openers we recently wrote about. https://t.co/iyfoGBD8zn pic.twitter.com/XErbc65XHJ — Carter Walker (@ByCarterWalker) November 5, 2024

10:55 a.m.: Counting all those mail ballots

Pennsylvanians requested nearly 2.2 million mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2024 general election, according to the latest data from the Department of State.

As of 8 a.m. on Election Day, 1.9 million — or 85% — have been returned to county election offices.

Matt Freed / AP Mail-in ballots sit in a secure area of the Allegheny County Elections Division warehouse, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania Democrats have returned 86% of the 1,037,783 ballots they requested; Republicans, similarly, have returned 86% of the 618,205 requested ballots.

Independents and third-party members are a bit behind, and have returned 79% of the 222,004 requested ballots.

If you have a mail-in ballot you haven't returned yet, you can complete it and drop it off at your county elections office by 8 p.m. You can also choose to bring the ballot (and envelopes!) to your polling place, where they can void the ballot and allow you to vote in person. More info in our FAQ here.

9:35 a.m.: Allegheny County, Pittsburgh leaders say they're ready for potential disruptions

Local authorities are braced to handle potential disruptions at polling places on Tuesday and ensure a safe and secure voting process. Despite rising political tensions, Allegheny County and Pittsburgh law enforcement say there are no indications of threats related to the election.

Poll workers have received guidance on the rules in effect at polling places, training in de-escalation tactics and instructions on what to do in the event of disruptions or attempts to prevent people from voting, said a county spokesperson.

Read Julia Zenkevich's story on local election preparation.

8:55 a.m.: A couple polling places in Allegheny County election see some minor — and typical — delays

I mean, if this is all there is -- and I think it's the Lincoln Place one that people online were upset about -- this is smoother than normal? — Chris Potter (@CPotterPgh) November 5, 2024

8:14 a.m.: More than 215,000 mail ballots returned in Allegheny County

The county has begun the laborious process of pre-canvassing mail-in ballots.

We have a detailed explainer of the process — including why Pennsylvania is one of the few states that can't start it until Election Day.

As of 7 am, all 1327 precincts are open for Election Day. Over 200 county workers have sworn in at the warehouse and are beginning the process of pre-canvassing the more than 215,000 mail in ballots that have already been returned. Voters can continue to hand in mail in ballots…

7:44 a.m.: Hottest election day, ever?

According to the National Weather Service, today will likely be the warmest Election Day on record for the region.

Temperatures in Pittsburgh are forecast to be around 80°F..

According to the National Weather Service, today will likely be the warmest Election Day on record for the region.

Temperatures in Pittsburgh are forecast to be around 80°F..

Today is likely to be the warmest Presidential #ElectionDay on record for Pittsburgh. Our forecast high is 79°F, beating 11/2/2004. Here's a look at some other stats:

7 a.m.: Polls are now open

Polls in Pennsylvania will remain open until 8 p.m. If you're in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Have other questions about voting, including what you need to bring with you? We put together a helpful FAQ here.

