Election between Bob Casey and David McCormick could determine control of U.S. Senate

Control of the U.S. Senate is up for grabs tonight, as the first vote totals come in the race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick.

Casey is one of about five Senate Democrats who are considered vulnerable this election, and Republicans need to flip only one or two of those seats to gain control of the chamber. Even if one party gains a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and the presidency, each party will need support in the Senate to approve executive appointments and fill judge vacancies, including any vacancies that come up on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Because of the key role in picking justices, the issue of abortion played a prominent role in the campaign in the wake of the Dobbs decision that overturned the right to an abortion in 2022. The economy and immigration were also important — but sometimes got overshadowed by the candidates’ personal attacks on each other’s records.

McCormick sought to portray Casey as a do-nothing politician who had served 18 years in the Senate and had few legislative victories. Casey attacked McCormick for leading a wealthy hedge fund that sometimes invested in China and for giving a misleading picture of his record as CEO of a company in Pittsburgh.

Casey led in the polls since the race began, but in the last two months of the election the polls tightened within the margin of error in many polls and Cook Political Report rated the race a tossup. While a couple of polls showed McCormick in the lead down the home stretch, dozens of polls showed Casey continuing to hold a small lead.

In the early days of the race, Casey attacked McCormick for spending most of his time with his family in Connecticut. But as McCormick had more time to explain his childhood and work experience in Pennsylvania, the arguments in the race shifted to particular issues.

Casey’s campaign emphasized issues on which McCormick’s campaign attacked him. Casey ran ads saying that he was tough on the border and wanted to pass a bipartisan border security deal, even picturing himself next to the border wall. Casey also spent months talking about his plans to take on corporations for price-gouging in order to reduce inflation.

Abortion was the main issue Casey used to attack McCormick. All the way to the end of the campaign — including an appearance in Wilkinsburg on Friday — Casey appeared with abortion groups and advocates who said that abortion rights were on the line.

“It isn't some theory or some constitutional debate about the finer points of the law,” Casey said on Friday, standing next to two women who cited personal experiences and said proposed Republican abortion laws would leave them vulnerable. “It's about human beings, about women who are living in a different world than we were living in just a few years ago.”

McCormick said his background as a CEO and a military veteran gave him special insight into the economy and foreign affairs. In Western Pennsylvania, McCormick emphasized the need to support the natural gas industry and attacked the Biden administration for even considering future limits on the industry. And McCormick said that threats from China and Russia meant the country needed to make a massive increase in military spending.

Neither Casey nor McCormick has highlighted major areas of disagreement with their party, with a couple of notable exceptions. McCormick supports Ukraine’s war effort in a way that has contrasted with Trump’s statements about its war with Russia. Casey at times has urged the Biden administration to be more supportive of the local natural gas industry, particularly around exporting natural gas and supporting hydrogen energy that can be made with local natural gas.

Still, McCormick made a last-minute appeal to Republicans who are uncomfortable with Donald Trump by stumping last week with the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Haley and Trump haven’t campaigned together after a bruising primary battle. Haley said support for Trump was key for McCormick.

“Dave McCormack can't win if we don't elect Donald Trump at the top of the ticket,” Haley said. “You may find Trump noisy, but what I will tell you is he understands that we've got to get this economy turned around.”

The candidates squared off for two debates, where they often pivoted to attacking each other rather than laying out their own legislative visions. They rarely varied from set-lines they used in their advertisements and stump speeches.

Although Casey’s campaign spent more money on ads than did McCormick’s campaign, the Republican challenger was bolstered by outside money and overall outspent Casey by about $5 million in a race that saw more than $350 million spent on advertising alone.

Casey hasn’t had to win a Democratic primary in recent years and was able to shift to a more progressive stance on issues such as abortion without creating a major fight within his own party. McCormick lost a close primary against Oz in 2022 and has had to distance himself from some of his statements about abortion from that race.

Other Senate races that are likely to determine control of the Senate are in Montana, Ohio, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan. Republicans are all but assured to pick up the seat of outgoing U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin in West Virginia, but Democrats have some hope they might be able to flip a seat in Texas or Nebraska, where independents are running strong races.

