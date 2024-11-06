© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA Voting Matters
An initiative to provide nonpartisan, independent elections journalism for southwestern Pennsylvania.

Trump gains in region's rural and urban areas outweigh Harris gains in Pittsburgh suburbs

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison
Published November 6, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST
Voting data shows where Harris improved and where Trump improved over 2020 vote margins.
Oliver Morrison
/
90.5 WESA
Voting data shows where Harris improved and where Trump improved over 2020 vote margins.

The 2020 election saw a major realignment of voting patterns in Allegheny County, one that helped send Joe Biden to the White House. The election Tuesday reinforced that dynamic, albeit with slight precinct-level changes that, on balance, favored Donald Trump.

Harris is on track to win Allegheny County with a margin of 19.7% of the vote – slightly less than the 20.4% margin by which Biden won the county in 2020. (A caveat about these side-by-side comparisons: This year’s totals haven’t been certified and don't include provisional ballots and the county said nine precincts didn't report their election day totals.)

This is still a substantial improvement from 2016, when Hillary Clinton won the county by just 16.4%. But much of those gains took place in 2020, rather than this year. The Allegheny County suburbs began turning more blue at the end of Trump's term– a trend that continued this year as well.

Still, there were some shifts in voting patterns this year. Some of the biggest and most consistent were concentrated in Pittsburgh's urban core, and areas with large concentrations of Black voters such as Wilkinsburg and McKeesport. Harris still carried the vast majority of these districts, but by a smaller percentage of the vote. That performance echoes some polling that shows Black men, in particular, supported Trump in larger numbers than they have in the past.

Harris, meanwhile, padded the Democratic gains in some wealthier South Hills suburbs, such as Mt. Lebanon and Upper St. Clair. That performance too bears out exit polls showing that Harris won a bigger share of voters earning more than $100,000 per year. (She also did well in the city’s South Side.)

In all, though, the overall vote share didn't change dramatically, with about 70% of the precincts giving Harris a margin within 5 percentage points of the margins Biden received.

Meanwhile, in addition to showing improvement in urban areas like Pittsburgh, Trump continued to improve his margins in outlying rural counties, including all the counties surrounding Pittsburgh except for Armstrong. Harris was not able to offset those gains with her improvements in the Pittsburgh suburbs, suggesting that Democrats’ much-touted efforts to connect with rural voters – including women concerned about abortion rights – have yet to bear fruit.

2020 Trump victory margin2024 Trump victory margin*
BUTLER22%23%
BEAVER18%21%
WASHINGTON23%25%
WESTMORELAND28%28%
ARMSTRONG51%43%
FAYETTE33%38%

*Not certified

Updated: November 6, 2024 at 4:01 PM EST
This story was updated with additional information about missing election day votes in these nine precincts:
  • McKeesport 12-3 = 548
  • Penn Hills 1-3 = 459
  • Pgh 5-13 = 244
  • Pgh 13-7 = 306
  • Pgh 13-8 = 269
  • Pgh 15-11 = 515
  • Pgh 15-19 = 409
  • Pgh 21-2 = 455
  • Pgh 26-12 = 455
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoryElection 2024
Oliver Morrison
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas.
See stories by Oliver Morrison

Load More