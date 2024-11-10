Here’s what’s closed in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County on Veterans Day

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Veterans Day. Some local roads will be closed temporarily to allow for the annual Veterans Day parade.

Courts will also be closed, as will post offices and many banks. Regular mail will not be picked up or delivered.

Garbage collection in the city of Pittsburgh will continue as scheduled.

The city’s Healthy Active Living senior centers will be closed on Monday. CitiParks recreation centers will be closed Saturday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 11. The after-school meal program will not operate on Monday.

The Mellon Park Tennis Center and Allegheny County park golf courses will be open during regular operating hours.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s administrative offices and Downtown Service Center will be closed on Veterans Day. Buses will operate regular weekday service, but several routes will be detoured for the parade. Detours are expected to begin around 9 a.m. and finish around 2:30 p.m. Find details about detours for specific bus routes here .

PRT Customer Service representatives will be available via chat from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and by phone from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Riders with questions can call 412-442-2000, chat at www.rideprt.org , or reach out on X, formerly known as Twitter, @pghtransitcare.

To accommodate the parade, Liberty Avenue between 10th and 26th Streets will close at 9 a.m. Monday. It will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Liberty Avenue, continue to the reviewing stage at 5th and Liberty Avenue, and end at Commonwealth Place. Streets in a one block radius along the route will be blocked off.