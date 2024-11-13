Mt. Lebanon Rep. Dan Miller passes on House leadership, considers judge seat

Mount Lebanon Democratic state Rep. Dan Miller is relinquishing his House leadership role next session — setting the stage for a possible run for Common Pleas Court judge next year.

More than a half-dozen seats are expected to be open on Allegheny County’s bench, and Miller said Tuesday that a judgeship is “definitely something that I’m considering.”

Miller was re-elected to his suburban Pittsburgh district last week after serving more than a decade. He previously led Allegheny County’s House delegation. For the last two years, he’s been the Democratic whip, tasked with rounding up House Democrats for voting sessions and ensuring they back party policy.

With the legislative session expiring Wednesday, caucuses are tasked with voting on leadership for the next two years.

“Caucus leadership stability is always key to success, and I'm confident in our new team,” Miller told WESA. “I do a lot of disability and mental health work, which are also major issues in our courts.”

Common Pleas judges serve 10-year terms and hear major criminal and civil cases as well as family court cases . They also hear appeals from minor courts.

On Tuesday, House Democrats made few leadership changes for the next session. State Rep. Joanna McClinton (Philadelphia/Delaware) will remain House speaker and state Rep. Matt Bradford (Montgomery) will serve again as Democratic House leader.

Miller is being replaced as whip by current caucus chair state Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-Allentown). That move leaves the Allegheny County delegation with no leadership role in the state House, though Beaver County Democrat Rob Matzie will take Schlossberg’s place as caucus chair next session. Erie state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro will continue on as policy chair.

House Republicans replaced their leader , state Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who told colleagues Friday he wants the caucus “to make changes from the top down” after failing to gain a House majority. State Rep. Jesse Topper of rural southwestern Pennsylvania’s Bedford County won a closed-door election for the post Tuesday .

Speaking alongside Democratic House leaders celebrating their slim majority after elections this month , Miller said Tuesday that under Democratic control, the House has fought diligently for “working people” in Pennsylvania, despite pushback from Senate Republicans.

“We’re not gonna stop until we have a greater future for everybody in Pennsylvania, no matter where you are,” he said.