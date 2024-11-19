Pittsburgh state Rep. Aerion Abney to lead Allegheny County House delegation

Democratic Allegheny County lawmakers have chosen Pittsburgh House member Aerion Abney to chair their delegation at the Capitol next year.

Delegation chairs try to keep their members focused on policy or funding priorities for their county, and can act as a go-between with House leaders. Abney said the Allegheny caucus will “focus on a vision and try to set direction” as it meets for discussion before the next legislative session.

Abney says he wants to ensure Allegheny County gets recognition in the state Capitol as a “major economic generator and political powerhouse in the Commonwealth” and attracts adequate resources as a result.

The delegation has “this shared common collective condition to still see our region succeed, even though [some of us are] newer,” he said. “We want to go in and remind folks who are in the halls of the Capitol of the value that we bring to the table.”

The current session ends Nov. 30 and Abney said the delegation still needs to decide on a shared plan.

The Manchester resident takes over the Allegheny contingent from outgoing state Rep. Nick Pisciottano, who’s confident the new chair “will do well in the job.” Pisciottano was elected to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Jim Brewster and next year joins Democrats in the upper chamber.

Abney, 36, is part of a new generation of local leaders in Harrisburg, and was elected to serve his second term in the state House earlier this month. He ran unopposed, and said that with many young Allegheny House members reelected alongside him, the group will continue to bring “fresh ideas and fresh perspectives” to Harrisburg.

Abney was born in Philadelphia, but later moved to Pittsburgh to study communications and social work at the University of Pittsburgh. He went on to work at the POISE Foundation, an advocacy and grantmaking organization that helps Pittsburgh’s Black community. He now sits on House committees for Education, Aging and Community Development, among others.

Abney says his background as a social worker informs his legislative work.

“I still always identify myself first and foremost as a social worker,” Abney said. “I've always been a believer that politicians, if they're doing their job the right way, really are just social workers with a different level of influence, seeing that these are both helping professions.”

Shifting positions

With Pisciottano elected as senator of the 45th District, state Rep.-elect and educator John Inglis (D-West Mifflin) will take over the House seat that covers Pittsburgh’s southern suburbs.

For the next two-year session, Rep. Dan Miller (D-Mount Lebanon) and Sen. Wayne Fontana (D-Pittsburgh), will no longer serve in legislative leadership roles. Miller relinquished his position as House Whip and is considering a run for Common Pleas judge next year; Fontana served ten years as caucus chair for Senate Dems. But Pittsburgh Democratic Sen. Jay Costa will remain floor leader of his caucus.