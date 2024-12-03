With Allegheny County budget deadline looming, social service groups worry about uncertainty

With Allegheny County Council poised to wrestle over the county’s 2025 budget Tuesday evening, social service providers funded by the county’s Department of Human Services say they are facing an unusually murky financial future.

That uncertainty has “created a huge amount of time drain and waste and morale drain,” at Community Forge, a nonprofit community center, said the organizations’ co-founder and executive director Michael Skirpan. It’s also made it more difficult to plan for the next fiscal year, he said.

“How far do we go down this exercise of trying to scenario-plan when we don't even know what the budget's going to be?” he asked, calling the current situation “stomach-turning.”

County Executive Sara Innamorato introduced a $1.2 billion spending plan in October that would allocate more than $286 million to the department and raise the property tax rate 2.2 mils. The bulk of that money goes to programs for children and families, healthcare, housing, and other services administered by local providers.

Innamorato has argued for additional investments in social services.

But a counterproposal from a group of council members, while still increasing funding from 2024, pared back a substantial portion of the DHS budget in an attempt to lower the millage increase to 1.35 mils. But those cuts have a disproportionate impact, because each dollar cut means forgoing millions in state and federal matching funds. And though supporters argued the council plan won’t result in layoffs of county employees, groups that receive funding say it could require providers to dismiss employees and cut or greatly reduce programs that aren’t state or federally mandated.

There’s been little discussion of what programs specifically might be impacted by funding reductions, which has also put many providers on edge.

“As far as I can see, county council members have not publicly engaged in a detailed line-by-line-item discussion about what the implications of a significantly lower millage increase might be,” said Ken Regal, executive director of the food-justice organization Just Harvest.

Just Harvest does not receive money from DHS, but the group advocated for Allegheny Go, a county transit program that offers 50% off all Pittsburgh Regional Transit rides to county residents who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Regal worries that the program could be cut back without the revenue from Innamorato’s tax-hike proposal.

Unlike other programs that DHS is legally required to offer, “Allegheny Go is a thing that the department and the executive's office have decided to do as an initiative,” he said. “So they're more reliant than many other programs on the department having enough funds to spend that money in a discretionary way.”

Wendy Etheridge Smith, director of early childhood, family and community services at the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, is concerned that the $3.25 million her organization receives for services could be in jeopardy. The AIU’s services include three out-of-school programs and10 family centers that provide food, transportation, and information about housing and job training.

“All we've been told is that at [one mil] our services would no longer be able to be funded through DHS,” she said. “So, what the 1.35 [mil proposal] means exactly is unclear.”

Skirpan, of Community Forge, estimated that DHS provides between 40 and 50 percent of the money for his group’s violence-prevention program, Cure Violence East, and afterschool programs. Any major cuts to that funding could force the lay off up to 17 employees.

He pushed back against an argument made by some council members, who have said the county should no longer fund programs that currently receive COVID-era money from the federal government.

“People see this as, ‘We tried to do some things during COVID and now we have to pull back,’” he said. But “the COVID money was just stuffing the holes of things that we wanted and needed to do to make this county livable and attractive and retain people.”

Skirpan also cautioned against cutting “preventative services” like those his organization provides.

“What do you think the ten-year consequences [will be] for all of those kids who don't have great school environments and aren't getting that investment [through after-school programs]?” he asked. “How much are we going to be investing in cleaning up those problems seven years from now?”

Officials have indicated that other millage rate proposals could still be introduced. Council is slated to vote on a budget this evening. County law requires annual operating and capital budgets for the next calendar year to be adopted no later than Dec. 6.