Pittsburgh City Council gives preliminary approval to first round Food Justice Fund awards

After more than a year, funding from Pittsburgh’s first-of-its-kind $3 million investment in food access is finally beginning to move.

The first recipients of money from the Food Justice Fund were given preliminary approval by Council on Wednesday, following an application period that ended in September.

The largest chunk of the awards announced this week, more than $464,000, will be going to Grow Pittsburgh, a nonprofit that supports food-growing initiatives and programs across the region. Additional funds will be going to Jasmine Nyree Homes in Sheraden, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and the Just Harvest Education Fund. A total of $1.1 million was awarded in this block of funding.

According to a fiscal impact statement submitted to council, Grow Pittsburgh will use the money to help with urban farms, community gardens, produce stands, educational programming, and a medically tailored food box program. Just Harvest will enhance its Food Bucks program at city-run farmers markets, Jasmine Nyree Homes will expand its meal program for seniors and children with disabilities in Sheridan, and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will provide small food pantries across the city with food products and ingredients.

“We are looking at the food system in different ways,” Kathyrn Vargas, Pittsburgh’s Director of Parks and Recreation, told council Wednesday morning.

But there was some criticism that the recipients themselves were a familiar case of larger organizations, rather than grassroots neighborhood groups. Some smaller organizations previously expressed concerns that the program’s biggest grants might go to larger organizations. Some council members echoed the concern Wednesday.

“I’m not diminishing the work of the Food Bank and others. I know they do great work, but they also get major money from major foundations,” Councilor Anthony Coghill said. “I feel like we're putting a little bit into a big pot. I'd rather put a lot into a smaller pot, meaning smaller organizations.”

Councilor Theresa Kail-Smith countered that she was pleased that the Food Bank got funding, because she sees their impact in the city.

“I see what they do. I see them feeding people, and that's what I care about,” she said. “My entire goal of voting for this was to make sure we're feeding people. And the Food Bank has proven to have done that many times over.”

Smaller organizations still have an opportunity to seek funding, since the Food Justice program is split into two tiers. The Tier 2 grants, which received preliminary approval by city council on Wednesday, allocated awards of up to $500,000 for large-scale investments. Tier 1 grants – which despite their title are being awarded second – will provide smaller grants ranging from $2,000 to $75,000.

Tier 1 notably has a budget cap on applicants, meaning only nonprofits with annual budgets of $500,000 or less may apply.

Smaller nonprofits faced hurdles in applying for the larger-dollar awards. The Food Justice program was funded with COVID aid provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. And that legislation included a number of requirements, like provisions to include minority and women-owned contractors, that smaller groups were unfamiliar with.

Fund coordinator Gabby McMoreland said obtaining a Tier 2 grant was more like bidding for a city contract. “The city contracting process really works much differently and has some different parameters and goals than what you might see from something like a foundation,” McMorland said.

“Tier 2 funding was also meant to be money that the city would directly provide to an agency to provide a service to city residents” agreed Vargas. Officials had to consider the impact of the program and whether it met federal guidelines. “We had to weigh both of those things,” she said.

The smaller-dollar Tier 1 approach is more like a grant program, she said. “We plan to go back to every vendor who applied, and make sure that they are aware that … that Tier 1 is a viable opportunity to access those funds, as that will be open to anyone to apply.”

Laura Totin Codori, founder and CEO of composting service Worm Return in Allentown, said during public comment at Wednesday’s meeting that she would like to hear more feedback about how her application could have been improved.

Codori said she joined with other organizations in drafting a proposal to bring “fresh food to an area where we do not have a lot of fresh food, being Allentown and Beltzhoover,

“Most of the information we got was through the grapevine, not actually through direct communication from the city [or] the people who were actually reviewing those applications,” she lamented.

“I do hope … we can find more flexible ways to continue food justice funding,” said Councilor Barb Warwick. “Hopefully going forward, all this conversation leads to an understanding across the city that we need to be funding this food network work.”

McMorland said the first round of grant applications proved that the demand was definitely there: The city received just under 30 applications for the first round of funds, with requests that added up to more than $7 million.

“In terms of demand and the amount of work that's going on in this city and the need for additional funding to the food sector, it's clear there's a lot of room for more funding,” she said. “If ARPA eligibility and our budget weren't constraints, then most of these proposals would be amazing.”