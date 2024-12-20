Outgoing Pennsylvania AG Michelle Henry tapped to lead inspector general's office

Pennsylvania’s outgoing attorney general will assume a new state office next year. Gov. Josh Shapiro appointed Michelle Henry Thursday to lead the Office of the State Inspector General.

Henry was named to lead the AG’s office after Shapiro left it to become governor. And while she committed to not seeking a full four-year term as AG, Shapiro made it possible to lead the new office, which investigates and prosecutes cases of fraud, misuse of taxpayer dollars, and misconduct within state government agencies.

“I am honored to serve as Pennsylvania’s next Inspector General and humbled by the trust Governor Shapiro has placed in me,” said Henry, a Westmoreland County native, in a statement announcing the appointment.

“As Attorney General, I worked to root out fraud and protect Pennsylvanian taxpayers from deceptive practices — and as Inspector General, I will continue to hold bad actors accountable and to protect the Commonwealth from waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Henry was the first female second-in-command of the Attorney General’s office — the first deputy AG — while Shapiro ran the AG’s office. Prior to that she’d been Bucks County District Attorney, and in total spent 20 years at the office.

“Michelle is an experienced prosecutor who has spent decades in public service protecting consumers’ rights, standing up for public safety and the rule of law, and fighting for people all across Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Last month, Republican District Attorney of York County, Dave Sunday won the statewide top prosecutor’s office, beating Democrat Eugene DePasquale.

Henry will begin her new job next month, replacing Lucas M. Miller, who has spent more than two decades with the inspector general’s office, starting as a fraud prevention agent. Shapiro’s office did not say if Miller would seek another state role.

Outside of Harrisburg, the inspector general has offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Wilkes-Barre.

Clarke Madden, first deputy inspector general, will lead the office between Jan. 2 and Jan. 21.