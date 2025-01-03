Mon Valley state Rep. Gergely hospitalized, with closely divided House set to return next week

The hospitalization of a Mon Valley state representative days before lawmakers return to Harrisburg adds a shade of uncertainty to the beginning of the new legislative session.

Democratic state Rep. Matt Gergely of McKeesport “had a medical emergency over the holidays requiring hospitalization,” a statement from House Democratic leadership Friday said. “We are all thinking of Matt and his family as he recovers.”

The spokesperson declined to share details about Gergely’s medical status or when he is expected to return. Colleagues of Gergely reached by WESA were also wary of speaking publicly about his condition.

The House is set to swear in lawmakers for a new session on Tuesday, and it is unclear what impact Gergely’s absence might have on those proceedings. Democrats hold a one-vote majority in the 203-seat chamber, and are expected to vote to give Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia another term as House speaker.

House rules allow members to designate their party’s whip to cast a vote in their place, though Democrats would not comment about whether they thought that was likely to happen next week.

Gergely’s absence would leave the two parties with 101 votes apiece, and Republicans did not respond to queries about their view of the week ahead.

“Our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery are with Rep. Gergely and his family,” said a House GOP spokesman.

Gergely ran uncontested in November and won a special election in 2023 to replace now-Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who once held the seat. That election took place amid a period where there was no clear House majority, thanks to the vacancy left behind by Davis and fellow Allegheny County House member Summer Lee, as well as the death of Anthony DeLuca the previous fall. Those empty seats, each representing a strongly Democratic district, left Republicans with a temporary advantage in the House that no one expected to last. With neither party able to clearly claim leadership of the chamber, Mark Rozzi was chosen as a temporary bipartisan compromise to hold the post.

Gergely’s House District 35 is centered on McKeesport but also includes Clairton, Munhall, Duquesne and Lincoln. It had been previously represented by Gergely’s brother Marc, who pleaded guilty to corruption charges in 2017.

Before his election to state government, Gergely worked in McKeesport politics as the city’s chief revenue officer. He was once Mayor Michael Cherepko’s chief of staff, and later business manager for McKeesport Area School District.