100 Greatest Title Tracks Ever Laid Down On Wax

Title tracks often capture the mood, vibe and direction of an album. Some — like Green Day's "American Idiot," Bruce Springsteen's "Born To Run," Joni Mitchell's "Blue," "What's Going On" by Marvin Gaye, and Amy Winehouse's "Back To Black" — perfectly capture the musical zeitgeist of these now-classic albums. To celebrate the great title tracks, we've gathered 100 plus of the best title tracks ever laid down on wax. Explore the playlist below.



