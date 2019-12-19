2019: Looking Back At A Year In Pittsburgh News

90.5 WESA's "The Confluence" for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

On today's program: It’s been a year of incremental progress in Pittsburgh. WESA staffers discuss it all, from a shakeup in the U.S. House and changes to the state justice system to ongoing concerns surrounding air quality, public school finances, major developement projects, mayoral priorities and the state of local cultural institutions.

Panelists include:

And finally, some thank yous. Thanks to the hundreds of guests who have appeared on the show in 2019; thanks to the diligent reporters, producers and operations staff in the WESA newsroom; and a very special thanks to you for listening.

The Confluence is taking a break for the holidays and will return on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Who would you like to hear on the Confluence in the new year? Email your suggestions to confluence@wesa.fm.

