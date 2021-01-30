4 To 6 Inches Of Snow Expected In Pittsburgh Starting Saturday Night

Pittsburgh is expected to receive its first significant snowfall in weeks starting Saturday night and into late Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory early Saturday morning, predicting four to six inches of snow for Pittsburgh and areas to the south and west. The advisory is scheduled to last between Saturday at 10 p.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m, with snowfall in Pittsburgh expected to begin Sunday between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Here is a look at estimated start and stop times of snowfall across the region for the upcoming region, with the highest impacts expected from late Saturday to late Sunday.



Please continue to stay tuned as we continue to update forecasts with the latest information. pic.twitter.com/NCrHqgGjWM — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 30, 2021

Allegheny County’s public works department said it will deploy at least 24 salt trucks with plows as soon as the precipitation begins. The county plans to bring in more drivers and extend their shifts if conditions worsen.

“Please note that it takes our salt truck drivers about one to two hours to complete their routes,” the county said in a statement Saturday morning. “So, when snow is falling quickly, there likely will be accumulation on roadways. In those conditions, we encourage drivers to stay home if possible.”

The National Weather Service warned that snowfall could be heavy at times and that visibility could be reduced to less than half a mile. Motorists should plan for slippery conditions.

Additional snowfall is likely Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather service. The county noted that a brief transition to rain Monday morning could reduce snow totals.