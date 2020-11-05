A.B. Eastwood's Ever-Expanding Beat

A.B. Eastwood traveled to the star-studded Miami studio scene to learn the fundamentals of production. He returned with a vision for elevating his hometown.

There's a well-established precedent in Nashville that country producers who pile up successes will be treated as kingmakers and gatekeepers, maybe even handed record labels to run and, later, enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Nashville hip-hop producers have faced pretty much the opposite, their options to either grind in obscurity or leave the city and seek bigger opportunities elsewhere (like Syk Sense did). Either way, they've flown beneath the radar in Nashville.

Even A.B. Eastwood, who's en route to an unprecedented career as a go-to soundcrafter for Nashville hip-hop, was incredulous when he first met Ron Gilmore, Jr., a Nashville native and touring keyboardist and producer for J. Cole. Eastwood was still in high school, a jazzhead trumpet-player and classmate of Taylorr's at Nashville School of the Arts, when Gilmore, an alumnus of the institution, returned to give a career talk. "He was just telling us what he did," Eastwood recalls, "and it didn't seem real at the time. I was like, 'There's no way that somebody came from here.' " Eastwood wasn't even clear on what producing actually entailed: "I was like, 'I get it that you made this beat, but I can't even conceptualize what that means.' "

He took an interest in the process, though, when he became friends with the burgeoning producer Dubba-AA while both briefly attended one of Nashville's historically Black colleges, Tennessee State University. When Dubba-AA moved back home to Miami, Eastwood, who lacked a laptop or any other recording gear, accompanied him, in hopes of logging studio time. He was able to get plenty of it, including in DJ Khaled's We the Best facility, while Dubba-AA gained a profile through creating trap beats for the likes of Kodak Black. Eastwood sometimes sprinkled jazzy, instrumental horn or keyboard textures onto the tracks, and he always took copious notes. For him, it proved to be an important apprenticeship in big-budget hip-hop — the networking, the ways to get paid, the actual music-making — that simply wouldn't have been available in Nashville. "I can't hope to bump into a Rick Ross in Nashville, but in Miami, absolutely," says Eastwood. "So I had gotten, I call it, the side-door entrance into the game."

Instead of permanently setting up in South Florida, he chose to return to Tennessee and invest his experience in the talent he knew existed there. Initially, he produced tracks for Bryant Taylorr and the broody and prolific Petty. The production credits Eastwood has accumulated over the past several years include some of the Nashville underground's most respected hip-hop and hip-hop adjacent R&B music-makers — including