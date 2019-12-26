After 100 Years, The Science Center’s Miniature Railroad Is Getting An Assist From Tech

By 7 minutes ago
  • A miniature version of the Kaufmann Department Store is now on display at the Carnegie Science Center.
    A miniature version of the Kaufmann Department Store is now on display at the Carnegie Science Center.
    Sarah Schneider / 90.5 WESA

Designers at the Carnegie Science Center typically use a band saw to create miniatures for the railroad and village display. But a few years ago they began testing a new tool to create more detailed and precise replications of buildings.

This year’s newest addition, the historic downtown Kaufmann Department Store, include parts built with a 3D printer.

The miniature based on the store built in 1885 includes the original clock and 15 store windows.

Patty Everly, the historic exhibits’ curator, said aspects including the Statue of Liberty on the roof of the store.

“To me it’s an art piece, and a history piece,” she said. “So that’s what I’m drawn to, creating this three-dimensional painting, and to tell the story – the rich, rich history of this region.”

Everly said her team spent months researching the Kaufmann store looking at old advertisements to scale the display accurately. She said 3D printing requires a similar skill set to building by scratch.

“You have to resolve the same problems as you would in building in traditional manners, which we still do. It’s just what the model calls for,” she said.

Credit Sarah Schneider

The display turned 100 years old in 2019 and Everly said much of the display is still made by hand. She considers it art and says her favorite part of the work is preserving the history of the region.

She chose the Kaufmann building to preserve the story of the brothers, German immigrants, who she said came to the city for a better life.

They had interpreters in their store to serve immigrants.

“They believed that if they did their job right and treated their customers with respect and took care of them, that their competitors would drive business to them through their unscrupulous business tactics,” Everly said.

As for the numerous school groups and children who view the display every day, Everly said she hopes they come away with a sense of Pittsburgh’s history and the people who made the city.

WESA receives funding from the Carnegie Science Center. 

Tags: 
Local Stories
Carnegie Science Center
model train

Related Content

United Steelworkers Sues Alcoa Over Terminated Life Insurance Benefits For Union Retirees

By Dec 20, 2019
Keith Srakocic / AP

The United Steelworkers Union has filed suit against Pittsburgh-based Alcoa for terminating life insurance coverage for union-represented retirees. The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Indiana, where many of the approximately 8,900 people impacted live.

Alcoa has offered payments to affected retirees, totaling about $15 million. Tom Conway, president of the USW, said those payments are a fraction of the value of the life insurance coverage.

Record-Breaking Travel Volume Expected This Holiday Season

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF Dec 20, 2019
Jacqueline Larma / AP

The number of people traveling for the upcoming holiday period could break some records this year.

Some Democrats Want To Ban Fracking, But Business Group Study Says That Would ‘Devastate’ Economy

By Dec 20, 2019
Scott Detrow / STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce pushed back Thursday against calls from some Democratic presidential candidates to ban fracking, saying that policy would ‘devastate’ the economies of states like Pennsylvania.

Youth Music And Recording Program Latest Beneficiary Of Mac Miller Fund

By Dec 20, 2019
Photo by Bill O'Driscoll / 90.5 WESA News

Jory Strothers already appreciated the legacy of Mac Miller, whose songs helped put Pittsburgh on the contemporary pop-music map. 