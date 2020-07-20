After Initial Coronavirus Plunge, PA Lottery Sales Rebound

By 35 minutes ago
  • Matt Rourke / AP

Pennsylvania’s lottery sales have rebounded after taking a big hit this spring when the statewide shutdown took effect. While other state lotteries are facing huge deficits as people buy fewer tickets when they head out for essential items, Pennsylvania's rebound comes via a spike in online lottery sales, according to PA Lottery executive director Drew Svitko. 

Sales initially dropped 25 percent in the first five weeks since the Wolf administration began placing restrictions on businesses in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Svitko blames the drop on the halt in sales at 30 percent of the Lottery’s retail partners statewide. 

But at the same time, online sales increased about 25 percent. Online revenue generally accounts for a small portion of the Lottery’s portfolio, but that growth served as a safety net while other state lotteries plummeted. Pennsylvania is one of only 13 states with an online lottery presence.

Scratch-off ticket sales jumped this year too, according to Svitko. Once the closed retailers started reopening, lotto players returned to the store to play in person, while online sales remained strong.

The 2019-20 fiscal year is only the second full year the PA Lottery has offered online games. Svitko sees it as an opportunity to entice Pennsylvanians to play the lotto at partner retailers.

"Our online play helps us create a better relationship with players. Those players go into retail stores and are more attracted to our products and more likely to play," Svitko said.

Sales and profit figures are still being finalized for the fiscal year 2019-20. But Svitko said the Lottery ended the year just 0.06 percent short of its total for the 2018-19 fiscal year —which was its all-time best— and 5 percent ahead of its estimated total. 

Other states will be looking at lotteries like Pennsylvania’s for ways to recover losses through online platforms, according to Svitko. He expects more lotteries to explore online platforms.

The Pennsylvania Lottery benefits older Pennsylvanians by generating funds that support programs like rent rebate, Meals on Wheels and prescription assistance. It’s not clear if the temporary revenue drop in March had a tangible negative impact on these programs.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pennsylvania Lottery
PA Lottery
Lottery
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Related Content

State Health, Education Secretaries Issue New School Guidance, Say Hybrid Schooling Is Best Option

By Jul 17, 2020
Seth Perlman / AP

Pennsylvania’s health and education secretaries say a school hybrid model with both in-person and online learning is the best approach for reopening K-12 schools in the fall.

DA: No Basis For Charges Against Allentown Cop Who Put Knee On Head

By Michael Rubinkam | AP Jul 17, 2020
Michael Rubinkam / AP

A Pennsylvania police officer was justified when he pressed his knee into an intoxicated man’s head while restraining him outside a hospital, a prosecutor said Friday after reviewing an incident that was caught on video and generated allegations of police brutality.

Pittsburgh’s Restaurant Scene Has Been Hit Hard By Pandemic

By , & Jul 15, 2020
Googlemaps

 


On today's program: An investigative report shows no support for a UPMC claim that the Pittsburgh region is seeing a “less severe” strain of the coronavirus; during the pandemic, the outlook for most of Pittsburgh’s independent restaurants is dismal; and a 94-year-old Rosie the Riveter is on a campaign for national recognition for the World War II heroes on the homefront.

Pennsylvania Sports Teams Ask To Allow Fans In The Stands

By Marc Levy & Michael Rubinkam | Associated Press Jul 17, 2020
Gov. Tom Wolf / Flickr

As Pennsylvania approached 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, restaurant and bar owners say they will fight back against Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders to further limit the number of patrons they're allowed to serve at a time.