All Eyes On Pennsylvania As The Election Finish Line Nears

By 35 minutes ago
  • Niven Sabherwal / 90.5 WESA

Pennsylvania voters are playing a crucial and perhaps decisive role in choosing the next president as Donald Trump and Joe Biden headline a statewide election in which millions of ballots have already been cast.

Polls opened Tuesday against the backdrop of a pandemic, a police shooting and civil unrest in Philadelphia, and the potential for a drawn-out legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots.

Election officials caution the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.4 million votes that arrived by mail. Voters also are deciding races for Congress, the General Assembly, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2020
Politics

Related Content

Election 2020 Live Blog

By Nov 2, 2020

We'll be following the lead-up to Election Day and news as it happens on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots. Check back often for updates. 

Biden Stumps In Western PA One Day Before Election

By & 15 hours ago
Andrew Harnik / AP

With Election Day less than a day away, former Vice President Joe Biden visited western Pennsylvania to make his final pitch to voters. After speaking in Cleveland earlier in the day Monday, Biden kicked-off a three-stop swing through the region with a mid-afternoon speech in Beaver County.

Trump Supporters Gather At Airport, With Eyes On Supreme Court Edge

By Sep 22, 2020
An-Li Herring / 90.5 WESA

Hours before the doors even opened for President Donald Trump's rally at a Pittsburgh International Airport hangar, hundreds of supporters were gathered to welcome their champion on yet another stop in western Pennsylvania.

No, Pennsylvania Isn't Trying To Disenfranchise COVID Voters

By Michael Rubinkam | Associated Press 14 hours ago
Lucy Perkins / 90.5 WESA

Conservative commentator Wendy Bell falsely claimed Monday that the administration of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is attempting to “silence voters” by ordering people who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus to stay home on Election Day.