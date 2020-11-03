All Eyes On Pennsylvania As The Election Finish Line Nears

Pennsylvania voters are playing a crucial and perhaps decisive role in choosing the next president as Donald Trump and Joe Biden headline a statewide election in which millions of ballots have already been cast.

Polls opened Tuesday against the backdrop of a pandemic, a police shooting and civil unrest in Philadelphia, and the potential for a drawn-out legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots.

Election officials caution the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.4 million votes that arrived by mail. Voters also are deciding races for Congress, the General Assembly, attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.