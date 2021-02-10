Allegheny Co. Reports Nearly 3 Dozen New COVID Deaths

Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny Count and across Pennsylvania.

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

The Allegheny County Health Department reported 35 new deaths Wednesday, which included information from the state database. Six of the deaths were more than a week old and one of the deaths dated back to December.

Despite the high number of deaths reported today, the number of COVID-19 diagnoses and hospitalizations continue to decrease in the Pittsburgh region. With that in mind, the Allegheny Health Network on Wednesday announced changes in its hospital visitation policies for inpatient stays and outpatient visits. Among the changes: while patients may only have one visitor in the facility at a time during visitation hours, the support person can change throughout the day.

Visitors who have COVID-19, are symptomatic, have been exposed to the virus, or have COVID test results pending may not visit.

A COVID-19 mobile testing site will be at Imani Christian Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Walk-ins are welcome for the 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. time slots, but preregistration is recommended. Insurance is not required, but if a patient does have insurance, it will be billed. The address is 2150 East Hills Drive, Pittsburgh Pa. 15221.

TODAY'S NUMBERS

Allegheny Co.:

239 new positive cases

35 new deaths

75,819 people have been partially vaccinated

33,126 people have been fully vaccinated

Pennsylvania: