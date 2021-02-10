Allegheny Co. Reports Nearly 3 Dozen New COVID Deaths

    Jae C. Hong / AP

Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny Count and across Pennsylvania. 

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021  

The Allegheny County Health Department reported 35 new deaths Wednesday, which included information from the state database. Six of the deaths were more than a week old and one of the deaths dated back to December.

Despite the high number of deaths reported today, the number of COVID-19 diagnoses and hospitalizations continue to decrease in the Pittsburgh region. With that in mind, the Allegheny Health Network on Wednesday announced changes in its hospital visitation policies for inpatient stays and outpatient visits. Among the changes: while patients may only have one visitor in the facility at a time during visitation hours, the support person can change throughout the day.

Visitors who have COVID-19, are symptomatic, have been exposed to the virus, or have COVID test results pending may not visit.

A COVID-19 mobile testing site will be at Imani Christian Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Walk-ins are welcome for the 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. time slots, but preregistration is recommended. Insurance is not required, but if a patient does have insurance, it will be billed. The address is 2150 East Hills Drive, Pittsburgh Pa. 15221.

TODAY'S NUMBERS

Allegheny Co.:

  • 239 new positive cases
  • 35 new deaths
  • 75,819 people have been partially vaccinated
  • 33,126 people have been fully vaccinated

Pennsylvania:

  • 3,378 new postive cases
  • 125 new deaths
  • 2,890 patients hospitalized
  • 574 patients in the ICU
  • 1,401,840 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,084,502 people
Pittsburgh Troupe Puts Virtual Dance In A Virtual Kennedy Center

By 9 hours ago
Courtesy of slowdanger

Like most performing-arts groups, slowdanger has had shows canceled or postponed because of the pandemic. But in the case of this Pittsburgh-based interdisciplinary troupe known for blending movement with new technology, a postponement sent it even further down a high-tech path it was already traveling.

Environmental Group Starts Air Quality Educational Program For Teens

By 9 hours ago
Sydney Roach / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh’s GASP, or Group Against Smog and Pollution, is starting a new program to pair high school students in Allegheny County with peers in Birmingham, Ala. to complete projects related to air quality. The program, Fresh Voices for Clean Air, begins in March and ends in December.

Lack Of Targeted Outreach, Translated Materials Leaves Latino Community Behind For Vaccines

By Ese Olumhense | Spotlight PA 10 hours ago
Dan Nott / Spotlight PA

In the weeks since Pennsylvania began its coronavirus vaccine rollout, the Wolf administration has stood by its localized, do-it-yourself system for finding and booking appointments, despite widespread frustration among residents.

Pennsylvania Task Force To Look At COVID-19 Vaccine Speedup

By Michael Rubinkam | Associated Press 19 hours ago
Matt Slocum / AP

The Wolf administration and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are forming a vaccine task force that will brainstorm ways to get COVID-19 shots into Pennsylvanians' arms more rapidly.