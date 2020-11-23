Allegheny County Certifies November Election Results

The 2020 general election results were made official in Allegheny County on Monday morning when the Board of Elections voted to certify the results -- even though legal challenges prevent a few thousand ballots from being included.

The propriety of counting some 3,307 mail-in, absentee or provisional ballots has been challenged in court. If they are deemed eligible to be counted, the Allegheny County Board of Elections will meet again to amend its certification. But on Monday, the three-member board voted 2-1 to certify the rest of results, with Republican County Councilor Sam Demarco voting no.

The ballots in question are unlikely to impact the outcome of the presidential race, in which Joe Biden holds a lead of more than 81,000 votes over Donald Trump, but some of the remaining ballots could decide a tight race for the state legislature. As of Monday morning, incumbent Jim Brewster had a one-vote lead over Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli in the 45th state Senate district.

The lion’s share of the ballots not included in the certification are part of a lawsuit filed by Ziccarelli. The declaration envelopes for these ballots were undated by voters, though the ballots were time-stamped when they arrived at the county, and those stamps show the ballots were received on or before Election Day. Pennsylvania election code requires ballots to be signed and dated by the voter, which makes these ballots invalid, according to Zicarelli. This case is currently before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Allegheny County officials said Monday that 326 of those ballots were from voters in the 45th state Senate district.

Other categories that were not included in the certification: 708 mail-in and absentee ballots that were received between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 that were postmarked by Election Day, and 23 that were received in that same timeframe without a postmark. Those ballots are at the center of another lawsuit: Pennsylvania Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that extended the deadline for mail-in ballots by three days (Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.) An additional 254 provisional ballots have been challenged.

State law requires counties to wait until 20 days after an election to make the results official.