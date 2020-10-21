Allegheny County's Coronavirus Numbers Are "Gloomy," According To Health Department Director

By 46 minutes ago
  • MATT ROURKE / AP

The strong resurgence of coronavirus cases that’s been seen in other parts of U.S. has reached western Pennsylvania.

“It’s been raining and gloomy the past few days, and so have our numbers,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, director of the Allegheny County Health Department, at a Wednesday press conference.

Bogen’s tone was markedly more solemn from a week ago, when she described the trajectory of the virus’s increase as “slow and not rapid.”

During the first two weeks of October the county averaged just 79 new cases a day, which was a modest uptick from the first two weeks of September when the average was 68 cases. But during the third week of October numbers began climbing sharply with the county averaging about 120 cases daily.

An increase of coronavirus infections during the fall has been long anticipated, though many thought it would come earlier in the season and coincide with the start of the academic year.

The health department reports that infected county residents range across all age groups, with case investigation data showing that people contract the coronavirus from a variety of sources. 

“It’s being spread among private parties, both small and large, workplaces, school groups and restaurants,” Bogen said. “It’s in most of our neighborhoods and municipalities.” 

Bogen said keeping case counts low is particularly important due to the upcoming holiday season.

“There are ways to celebrate safely, but differently,” she said. ”Including staying outdoors whenever possible, staying physical distanced, wearing masks, and keeping your groups small.”

The health department says it has brought on more staff to keep up with case investigations.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19
Dr. Debra Bogen
Allegheny County Health Department

Related Content

Duolingo Commits $150K To Support Arts In Pittsburgh, Unveils New Mural

By 3 hours ago
Renee Rosensteel / Duolingo

East Liberty-based Duolingo announced Wednesday a multi-year fund to support local artists and arts organizations. The language-learning app developer made the announcement as the company officially unveiled a new public mural on the Duolingo headquarters on Penn Avenue. 

The company says it will put up $150,000 over the next three years to fund public art projects and support arts organizations. The first art grant has been awarded to two local artists towards the creation of a new mural in East Liberty.  

Pennsylvania Has Confirmed Its First COVID-19 Positive Cat

By Nina Feldman & Liz Tung | WHYY Oct 20, 2020
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

The case was reported by state veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill. He said the 16-year-old feline lived in a household with multiple people who’d been infected with COVID-19, and was humanely euthanized earlier this month after presenting with respiratory distress.

Allegheny County Clears Mail-In Ballot Application Backlog, Finalizes Election Details

By 4 hours ago
Carrie Antlfinger / AP

The Allegheny County Elections Division has managed to completely process all of the mail-in ballot applications it has received so far, with two weeks to go until the November election, and is working around the clock to finalize other important details -- all while being swamped with questions from voters.

Proposed County Department To Address Pre-K Shortages, Other Children’s Programming

By , & 4 hours ago
Emma Lee / WHYY

 


On today's program: Allegheny County Rich Fitzgerald has proposed a new department for children initiatives; a new report showcases problems with policing and ways to address them; and voters discuss the reliability of election results. 

Hair Discrimination Ban Clears Both Allegheny County And Pittsburgh Councils

By 7 hours ago
Charlie Riedel / AP

Allegheny County Council joined Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday in voting unanimously to ban hair discrimination in employment, education, housing, and other settings. 