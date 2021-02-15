Allentown's Hilltop Pharmacy Able To Resume Giving Second Doses Of Vaccine

    A painted welcome sign in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood by artist Lucas Stock.
Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021  

A pharmacy in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood that canceled clinics for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine says it will now be able to administer those doses this upcoming weekend. Hilltop Pharmacy says it canceled the vaccination appointments because the state of Pennsylvania failed to send the shipment of second vaccine doses. But the pharmacy says that on Monday morning it received the needed vaccine allotment and will be contacting people to schedule their second dose appointments.

UPMC administered the COVID-19 vaccine to some 2,000 people who are 65 and older on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week. The hospital system partnered with organizations that work with high-risk communities to identify seniors looking for vaccinations. One partner organization was Casa San Jose--the executive director of the Latino resource center says UPMC served non-English speaking patients well.

Pittsburgh’s VA has temporarily stopped booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The agency said it’s going to make sure people who got their first dose through the VA can also get a second shot. 

The VA health care system gets its own allocation of vaccine from the federal government, separate from that which is sent to the state. January, VA Pittsburgh began offering vaccine appointments to veterans at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

In recent weeks, VA Pittsburgh has hosted several walk-in clinics on Saturdays, administering nearly 2,000 shots at each event.

Allegheny County's vaccination site in Monroeville.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A VA Pittsburgh spokesperson says the system will focus on administering second doses for the next several weeks before planning another walk-in clinic.

Allegheny County will continue operation of its COVID-19 vaccine point of dispensing today in Monroeville - and tomorrow in Castle Shannon and Monroeville - despite the pending winter storm. The county says those who can't make appointments shouldn't cancel unless the appointments are no longer needed. The health department will be in touch to reschedule.

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County: 

  • 394 new cases
  • No new deaths

The state Department of Health did not provide an update today.

