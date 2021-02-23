Ambridge Woman Accused Of Killing 2 Daughters

By 1 minute ago
  • Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A western Pennsylvania woman was held without bond Tuesday after authorities said she shot and killed her two daughters.

According to police, Krisinda Bright, 48, called officers to her home on Monday afternoon and let officers in.

Interim Police Chief John Deluca said officers found “a gruesome scene” inside.

Kiara Bright, 16, and Jasmine Cannady, 22, were shot in the head, the Beaver County coroner said.

Their mother was taken to the county jail without incident and was charged with two counts of homicide. It was not known whether she had retained a lawyer.

The motive for the shootings was unclear.

The youngest victim was a student at Ambridge High School.

District officials posted a statement offering offering condolences and providing assistance to students, parents and teachers.

.“The district has counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss,” the statement said.

Local Stories
Ambridge

