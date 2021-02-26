Another Pennsylvania Health Network Vaccinates Employee Family Members

By Michael Rubinkam | Associated Press 53 minutes ago
  • David Goldman / AP

A second Pennsylvania health system has acknowledged that it gave the COVID-19 vaccine to employees' family members, but said it halted the program after discussions with the state Department of Health.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System said that its Chester County Hospital ran a “lottery system” for family members of employees who otherwise met the state’s eligibility requirements.

"Based on guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health on this matter this week, Chester County Hospital has discontinued this practice," Patrick Norton, Penn Medicine’s vice president for public affairs, said in a written statement provided in response to inquiries from The Associated Press.

The family members were chosen blindly. About 1,600 relatives of Chester County Hospital staff were vaccinated through the lottery system, which launched Jan. 22, Norton said Friday.

“We continue our commitment to protect as many individuals as possible while following all applicable eligibility guidance,” he said.

Earlier this week, another large health network, Geisinger, acknowledged that it had allowed employees’ family members to skip the COVID-19 vaccine line, holding three weekend clinics at which Geisinger employees were permitted to bring up to two family members so long as they were eligible under the state’s phased vaccine rollout.

The state Health Department said this week that Geisinger shouldn't have set aside vaccine for employees' relatives, and threatened to withhold Geisinger's allotment of first vaccine doses.

“This is an equity issue,” Lindsey Mauldin, the agency's senior adviser for COVID-19 response, said at a media availability Friday.

She said the Health Department is communicating with vaccine providers "every single day to make sure that folks are clear on where we want them to be.”

Geisinger, which has facilities throughout central and northeastern Pennsylvania, has insisted it followed state guidelines for vaccine eligibility.

About 3,600 relatives of Geisinger employees were vaccinated under the program. No additional vaccine clinics for employee family members are scheduled.

Pennsylvania's other major health networks have said they didn't set aside vaccine for family members.

Statewide demand for the vaccine has far outstripped Pennsylvania's available supply, leading people who have been unable to secure a vaccine appointment as well as medical ethics experts to question the propriety of health networks giving special access to relatives.

More than 4 million Pennsylvania residents are currently eligible for the vaccine, including people age 65 and older and younger people with high-risk medical conditions. Through Thursday, nearly 1.6 million Pennsylvania residents had gotten at least one of the two required doses.

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County:

  • 412 new cases
  • 4 new deaths

Pennsylvania: 

  • 3,346 new cases
  • 69 new deaths
  • 1,962 patients hospitalized
  • 421 patients in ICU
  • 2,226,004 vaccine doses administered
Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus Updates
Coronavirus
Vaccine

Related Content

COVID-Related Nursing Home Deaths In Pennsylvania Fuel Blame

By 9 hours ago
Matt Rourke / AP

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Thursday used a hearing to ask Gov. Tom Wolf's top health official whether it was a mistake to order COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes, although it is far from clear that the policy led to an outbreak or death.

Levine Fields Questions At Confirmation Hearing For HHS Job

By Feb 25, 2021
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Dr. Rachel Levine said she would continue to promote science and fact-based COVID-19 guidance if confirmed to be Assistant U.S. Secretary of Health during a hearing before a U.S. Senate committee Thursday. Pennsylvania’s former top health official would be the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate, and while the majority of questions were about the pandemic, Levine also fielded a series of questions that some groups decried as transphobic.

Riverlife Plan To Connect Neighborhoods To Riverfronts Via Parks, Better Pedestrian Walkways

By 20 hours ago
Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

Transforming a tow pound lot into a public park, overlooks along the West End Bridge and a park in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood are some of the ways Riverlife hopes to revitalize more areas along the city’s riverfronts.

Feb. 20-26 Explained: Labor’s Mayoral Endorsements, Fracking Waste & An Affordable House Quagmire

By & 13 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

On this week's Explainer:

Two different locals of the second-largest union in the U.S. are putting their weight behind two different Pittsburgh mayoral candidates. Government and accountability editor Chris Potter looks into why the Service Employees International Union 32BJ backed Mayor Bill Peduto, while SEIU Healthcare PA is supporting his primary challenger, state Rep. Ed Gainey.