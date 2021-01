The Confluence host Kevin Gavin interviewed Hank Aaron in 1990 about his autobiography.

The Major League Baseball legend Hank Aaron died at the age of 86. Aaron played for 23 seasons, breaking world records and adopting the nickname "Hammerin' Hank."

The Confluence host, Kevin Gavin, spoke with Aaron in 1990 after the publication of his autobiography, "I Had a Hammer: The Hank Aaron Story."