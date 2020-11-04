Arizona State Election Results 2020

Updated at 3:50 a.m. ET: The AP called the heavily contested state of Arizona for Joe Biden, adding 11 electoral votes and making him the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump won the state by four points in 2016, when it was contested by Hillary Clinton. Democrats had been hopeful about making gains since they flipped a Senate seat there in 2018, with a growing suburban advantage and a diversifying population in the state.

