AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective At Preventing Hospitalization, U.S. Trial Finds

AstraZeneca released the data from their U.S. Phase III coronavirus vaccine trials. The trials found the vaccine is 79% effective at preventing symptoms and 100% at preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

This marks an important milestone in getting the fourth vaccine out nationwide as many states begin to stall in the fight against the coronavirus.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with Georgetown University, about the new data.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

