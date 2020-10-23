Ballots Can't Be Tossed Out Over Voter Signature, Court Says

By 1 hour ago
  • A Pennsylvania official mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election is shown, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Marple Township, Pa.
    Matt Slocum / AP

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is prohibiting counties from rejecting ballots because the voter’s signature on it may not resemble their signature on their registration form.

Two Republican justices joined five Democratic justices in Friday's decision, which addresses a key concern surrounding an avalanche of mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state.

The verdict was a victory for the state’s top election official, Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat who had asked the court to back her up in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican lawmakers. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a battle to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

